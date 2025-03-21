The Relationship Between the Older and Younger Sister

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Ramona and Beezus. Anna and Elsa. DJ and Stephanie Tanner.

Do these names sound familiar? These three sister duos prove to us that the older and younger sister dynamic is one of the greatest bonds one can share with another person.

When you picture an older and younger sister in your head, you most likely envision arguing over stupid things and yelling at each other. Although there is a lot of drama in this sibling dynamic, people are forgetting how truly wonderful it is.

This message is very clearly communicated in the movie “Frozen.” As mentioned above, the characters of Anna and Elsa prove what a healthy sister relationship means. Although the two do have their fair share of drama, “Frozen” was one of the first Disney movies that didn’t have a leading man save the princess at the end of the film.

Instead, the strength of Anna and Elsa’s sisterly love for one another was able to restore peace and save everything. If you have a sister, she should be someone who you can rely on and who is a selfless person towards you.

Sisters have such a closeness in life that is unable to be fully explained in words. Little sisters tend to look up to their older ones. Being older in age to them means being more wise and kind of like their second mother, which makes them lucky. This tends to be because the older sister has been through more experiences and, in other words, has “lived more.”

Older sisters may feel as if they have a responsibility to look after their younger ones, caring for them as if they are their children. Over time, they have learned to be protectors and don’t want their younger siblings to make the same mistakes they have made or ever regret things in life.

Whether it is ripping a shirt out of the other’s hand or teasing your sister about a grade she got, it is nothing but love. There has even been a trend on TikTok recently that explains how one would absolutely give their sister an organ but not do as little as get her a cup of water. I feel as if this perfectly depicts a sister bond in one humorous sentence.

At the end of the day, no matter how old you are, it is such a heart-filling feeling to look back at girlhood with your sister because she is your forever best friend. All of the shared childhood memories, whether they are creating and putting on your own concerts for your family or even just family dinners, can easily become so unforgettable.

These memories will possibly lead to being by your sister’s side for her wedding, the birth of their niece or nephew and even dinner parties in the future. Your sister is the only person who can stay with you for your entire life.

In other words, one’s significant other is typically found later on in life and your parents leave before you do. However, a sister is usually someone who is much closer in age to you and has the ability to share almost every experience with you.

Personally, I have my own little sister, and we share a five-year age gap. This has me still getting myself angry over middle school drama still. Even though we get on each other’s nerves a lot, I know to never take it for granted because a sisterly relationship is so sacred and we won’t always share the same last name.