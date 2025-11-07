The Rebranding of Matilda Djerf

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Matilda Djerf is a Swedish entrepreneur, fashion designer and influencer. In 2019, she founded her clothing brand, Djerf Avenue. The brand emphasizes transparency; however, issues with former employees and Djerf arose in 2024.

This led to scrutiny in 2024 as well as discussions about the challenges of maintaining transparency within influencer-led brands.

pinterest dream to pr nightmare

On December 12, 2024, the Swedish newspaper “Aftonbladet” published a report featuring testimonies from 11 current and former employees.

The article contained video footage of the employees, who remained anonymous, and written testimonies describing the internal work culture.

These allegations claimed a “private toilet” was reserved for Djerf and that the workplace was described as “psychological terror.”

There were also instances of staff being publicly humiliated.

Djerf’s response to the allegations

After the “Aftonbladet” article dropped, Djerf posted a statement on Instagram. She stated that she had met with her team and was not ready for all the responsibilities that came with running the company.

The Instagram statement stated, “I had never led a team prior to this, I had never built a company prior to this, I have never built a community prior to this, and under a lot of stress, high tempo and naivety I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be along the way. And for that I am so, so sorry.”

Djerf didn’t acknowledge all claims made against her. Those allegations have not been publicly confirmed nor denied.

With the public apology, Djerf also accounted some steps in the right direction for the company. Those steps include hiring more experienced management, engaging an organizational psychologist and having monthly anonymous employee feedback surveys.

Financial and brand recovery

Although Djerf Avenue’s revenue remained stable in 2024, the company experienced a significant decline in profit, highlighting the financial impact of the controversy.

In response, Djerf has been actively working on rebuilding her brand and improve public image. One of her key strategies has been hosting pop-up events that emphasize community engagement and reinforce brand authenticity.

The most recent event held from Sep. 4-6, transformed a New York townhouse into an immersive showroom. This event was designed to create a welcoming, home-like atmosphere.

Ethical production and practices

In response to criticism, Djerf Avenue has taken steps to improve how its clothing is produced. The brand now emphasizes ethical and transparent production, including working with experienced suppliers and ensuring safe labor conditions. These efforts aim to create high-quality, long-lasting pieces while promoting a more responsible approach to fashion.

Beyond workplace and production improvements, Djerf Avenue has made sustainability a core focus of its brand identity.

The company has shifted toward using recycled and organic materials, as well as partnering with suppliers that meet higher environmental standards. It also adopted small-batch production runs to minimize waste and overstock, prioritizing quality over quantity.

Each collection highlights transparency by sharing details about where and how garments are made, allowing customers to make conscious choices. Djerf has also used her platform to promote sustainable fashion education, encouraging followers to invest in timeless pieces and take proper care of their clothing.

Transparency and growth

Through these initiatives Djerf has emphasized transparency and authenticity. She has openly addressed the past allegations, shared her personal growth journey and engaged directly with her community.

This approach has helped rebuild trust and foster a deeper connection with her audience.