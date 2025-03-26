This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Scent is often one of the overlooked senses we have as humans.

It operates subliminally, unlike vision or hearing which require full attention. The smell of something can influence decisions and moods without us realizing it.

The psychology of scent is fascinating, from how we perceive others to our memory capabilities. The human olfactory system, responsible for detecting and interpreting smells, passes through the amygdala and hippocampus when relaying messages.

These areas of the brain are linked to emotion and memory formation.

The other senses pass through the thalamus before reaching the brain’s processing centers, whereas scent has a direct pathway to regions associated with emotional responses. Thus, certain smells can instantly trigger memories or make you feel a certain way.

For instance, smelling the salty air by the beach might transport a person back to one of their favorite vacations. Or the sweet smell of cookies might transport people back to childhood Christmas memories. It can even bring back negative memories, like a specific perfume reminding you of an ex.

The Proust Effect is a phenomenon that explains why smelling something can make us remember vivid memories. It was named after French writer Marcel Proust, who famously described how the smell of a madeleine cake brought back childhood memories.

Moreover, this helps individuals like Alzheimer’s patients recall memories due to the strong link between olfactory senses and strong emotional responses. Certain familiar scents, such as those associated with a person’s childhood home, can help provide recognition and comfort.

Scents can be used for aromatherapy purposes. These can be essential oils such as peppermint, which improves focus or citrus, which enhances energy.

Research shows that scent can also be utilized for marketing purposes.

Creating a link between a brand and a scent can have effects on how it is perceived. Since it has a profound impact on mood, companies use certain aromas to elicit distinctive emotional and physiological responses.

For example, spas might employ a lavender scent since it is known for being a calming smell that reduces heart rate. Therefore, people walking in would instantly feel more relaxed.

Additionally, specific scents can increase our attraction to a person. Natural body odor and pheromones play a big part in attraction.

A study found that subliminal evolutionary processes are at work and can influence who people find attractive.

Men’s testosterone levels increase when changes in a woman’s fertility across the menstrual cycle may be perceived via olfactory cues. This discreetly impacts attraction.

Beyond natural body odor, perfumes play a role in attraction and how people are perceived. Vanilla and musk, for example, have seductive qualities and can boost a person’s allure. However, a fresh, clean scent can be seen as reliable and professional. A floral scent can be perceived as feminine and flirty.

Next time you want to make a memorable first impression, think about which perfume would compliment you!

Ultimately, scents powerfully influence our decisions. Its deep connection to memory, emotions, attraction and behavior makes it a key player in how we experience the world.