The Perfect Wavy Hair Routine For Finer Hair

For the longest time, I didn’t know how to style my wavy hair, so I blew it out every single day. Recently, I made it a priority to embrace my natural texture and find products that actually work for my hair type.

Hair Mask

Before I wash my hair, I like to apply a deep-conditioning hair mask. I try to leave it in for at least 30 minutes, and I’ve found that it helps to lock moisture into my hair. There are plenty of good options; however, my favorite one is from OUAI. Fine To Medium Hair Treatment Masque

Curl Cream

While my hair is still pretty wet, I apply a little of the OUAI CURL CRÈME. I put it at the ends of my hair and scrunch until the moisture is locked in and my wave pattern is visible. I really like this product, in large part because it has anti-frizz properties. Curl Crème

Hair Mousse

Next, I apply a hair mousse throughout my hair, scrunching it in from the ends up to the roots to enhance my waves. Don’t be afraid to use a generous amount, although it really depends on how much hair you have. My favorite is from Not Your Mother’s; it’s a lighter mousse, so it doesn’t weigh down your hair. Activating Mousse

Diffuser

After applying all of those products, it’s time to diffuse your hair. I personally use the diffuser attachment on my Dyson, but any diffuser will leave the same results. I like to start by focusing on my roots first to build volume and prevent them from drying flat. Then, I move down to the ends, gently cupping sections of my hair into the diffuser and lifting them toward my scalp. This helps enhance my natural wave pattern and keeps everything defined. I try not to move the diffuser around too much while each section is drying, which helps to reduce frizz. https://www.dyson.com/support/journey/tools/973924-01

Embrace Your Natural Hair

As I mentioned before, I rarely wore my hair natural. I partly avoided it because I didn’t know how to style it properly, but I also felt slightly uncomfortable wearing it that way. It doesn’t really make sense, since I think wavy and curly hair is incredibly beautiful.

