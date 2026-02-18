The NHL Took Away Suits And Gave Us These 12 Looks Instead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The NHL has slowly been loosening its grip on the infamous suit rule, and with that freedom has come a wave of personal style that fans rarely get to see from these players. While some stick to safer choices, others are taking full advantage of the opportunity to treat walk-ins like their own runway.

These players are pushing boundaries, experimenting with silhouettes, color palettes and accessories in ways that make arriving at the arena almost as exciting as the game itself. Here are my top 12 looks, in no particular order, of the 2025-26 season so far.

Mikhail Sergachev

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807496741605851136 This Utah Mammoth player consistently delivers the strongest fashion moments in, arguably, all of sports, and there is something refreshing about a player who clearly enjoys experimenting with style. So many NHL walk-ins default to the safe cardigan and jeans combination, but Sergachev leans toward bolder choices that feel intentional and modern. He brings variety and creativity that make fans pay attention before he even hits the ice. In this look, the clashing patterns that are typically a hard NO, work so well together that it seems like something only someone with his confidence can pull off so well.

Matt Duchene



https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807497390283177984 Duchene has had a few questionable moments this season, but this look easily ranks among the strongest league-wide. The fur lining really screams, “I play for the Dallas Stars,” and I love that he is owning it. Somehow, the mullet and facial hair blend seamlessly into the overall aesthetic, almost acting as built-in accessories that complete the entire vibe.

William Nylander

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807497684562886656 While this may not be my personal favorite, Nylander absolutely deserves recognition for bringing something new to the walk-ins. An all-denim outfit was a surprising choice, yet it works in a way that feels playful and stylish. The bag walks the line between functional and performative, but either way, it ties the entire outfit together. If you saw him walking down the street, hockey would probably be the last profession you would guess.

David Pastrnak

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807498099767590912 Pastrňák (aka Pasta) completely commits to this look. The shirt is effortlessly charming, and the color palette complements his features and darker hair perfectly. Wearing sunglasses indoors is usually risky territory, but somehow he makes it feel natural. It wouldn’t be doing him justice to talk about this look without talking about how the tattoo sleeve ties it all together.

Will Smith (hockey)

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807498277589336064 His face card truly acts as the centerpiece of this outfit. Some critics say he looks dressed for a casual day out rather than an arena arrival, but that understated simplicity works incredibly well for him. Clean, relaxed styling allows his natural presence to carry the look, and honestly, that confidence makes it memorable.

Tage Thompson

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807501459048579072 This outfit is not overly flashy, and that is exactly why it’s one of my favorites. The layering is perfectly constructed, and the color combination flatters him beautifully. The jacket fit is the best part of the clothes, and it’s something I want for my own closet. The standout detail, however, is his accessory game. The layered chains are styled flawlessly, and like Will Smith (hockey), Thompson’s face card brings the outfit together.

Filip Forsberg

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807500871791493120 Forsberg truly understands how to create a moment. The patterned pieces are surprisingly charming, even if the pants are slightly tighter than preferred. First off, the mustache is such an addition to the outfit and without it, wouldn’t have made the list. The second reason, the baby. Bringing your son and matching with him on the yellow carpet? That automatically puts you in the top 12 list.

Mat Barzal

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807500953296191488 Much like Thompson, Barzal proves that simplicity can make the outfit work for you. The coat buttoned to the top rarely is the move, but for him? He pulls it off effortlessly. The charcoal tones paired with the subtle blue collar poking out brings a pop of color that no one knew they needed. My favorite part of this entire look has to be the beanie. Whether this was effortless or perfectly styled, the hair poking out and being slightly messy under the beanie is just the cherry on top of the look. The New York players know how to show up and show out.

Auston Matthews

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807501047600988160 Auston Matthews has so many different looks, and some of them are hits while a good handful are misses. This particular look feels like the perfect middle ground and is one of my favorites. The others he has are very experimental, but this one has such simple details that make it feel intentionally casual. Covering his forehead remains a signature move, but the jacket layered over a clean white shirt feels especially polished. My favorite part, shockingly, is the drawstring. Normally, pants with drawstrings are seen as unprofessional, but here it feels utterly intentional and brings the white from the top down to the bottoms. It’s so coordinated, and I love it.

Adrian Kempe

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807501293716373504 Kempe never fails to make my jaw drop, whether it’s on or off the ice. His face card is so gorgeously unique, so wearing pieces that will draw your eye from head to toe is the right move. The monochromatic brown palette is executed beautifully, and the sweater strikes the perfect balance between fashionable and cozy. I’m a sucker for brown and beige tones, and an all-brown outfit that effortlessly highlights his hair and facial features just works so well.

Arber Xhekaj

https://www.tumblr.com/sportologieeee/807501693245882368 Xhekaj is one of my favorite players from the Montréal Canadiens, but putting him on this list wasn’t a biased decision. The Louis Vuitton belt buckle acts as the only bright focal point, which makes it stand out even more. The best part? The colors. His darker color palette complements his natural features flawlessly, but the real standout choice is incorporating purple instead of predictable black or gray. It adds depth and originality. The coffee cup and phone in his hand bring your eyes to his hand, which flexes his watch and the LV logo. It’s so well curated.

Sonny Milano