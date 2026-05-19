The Meals I Keep Repeating This Time Of Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about this time of year that makes me fall into the same eating routine over and over again. Maybe it’s the weather finally getting warmer, or maybe it’s just the fact that the semester is starting to feel long, and I don’t have the energy to think too hard about what I want to eat. Either way, I’ve noticed that I keep going back to the same meals without even realizing it.

It’s not like I planned it. I didn’t decide these were going to be my go-to meals for spring. It just kind of happens. One day, I get something that’s easy and decent enough, and then suddenly I’m eating it three or four times a week. At some point, it just becomes part of my routine.

For me, it usually starts with something simple. A wrap, a bowl or some version of a salad that feels lighter than what I was eating a few weeks ago. When the weather gets warmer, heavier food just doesn’t hit the same. I don’t want anything too hot or too filling. I just want something quick that I can eat without thinking too much about it, especially if I’m sitting outside or on the way to class.

Original photo by Emma Hogan

Then there are the drinks. As soon as it’s even a little warm out, iced drinks become a daily thing.

I go from not really thinking about coffee to suddenly needing an iced coffee almost every day. It’s not even just about the drink itself. It’s more about having something in my hand while I’m walking to class or sitting outside with friends. It becomes part of the routine without me really noticing.

Late-night food is the same way. Even when I tell myself I’m going to switch it up or eat something different, I still end up ordering the same thing. At this point, it’s not even about craving it. It’s just easy. I already know what I’m getting, I know it’ll be fine, and I don’t have to think about it. When everything else feels busy or stressful, that kind of predictability is nice.

I think that’s part of why I keep repeating meals this time of year. Classes are picking up, assignments are stacking and it’s that point in the semester where you’re trying to stay on track but also starting to feel a little burnt out. Deciding what to eat just isn’t something I want to spend a lot of time on. It’s easier to go with what I already know works.

There’s also something about routine that makes everything feel a little more manageable. Even if my schedule changes every day, those small habits stay the same. Getting the same lunch after class or the same drink in the afternoon gives the day a little structure, even if everything else feels kind of all over the place.

I always tell myself I’m going to try new things, and sometimes I do. But most of the time, I end up sticking with the same few options. It’s not that I don’t want variety, it’s just easier to go with what’s familiar. And honestly, it’s not that deep. Not every meal has to be new or exciting.

I’ve realized these are just the meals I end up eating every spring.

When the weather starts getting warmer, I don’t just notice being outside more; I notice I’m ordering and eating the same things over and over again: the iced drinks, the quick lunches, the late-night orders. It all kind of repeats itself. And even if I get tired of it eventually, I’ll probably end up doing the same thing again next year without even thinking about it.