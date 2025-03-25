This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I believe everyone is bound to a person, tied to their other half.

No matter the time or people who get in the way, you’ll always be fated.

I guess I’m just the romantic type, but isn’t it comforting knowing your person is out there, waiting for the perfect time to meet you as well?

I think it’s nice to think about when possibly going through tough times or when you’re alone, to know someone is out there for you.

The invisible string theory states that there is an unbreakable string that connects two people who are destined to meet, implying that no matter the distance or time, their paths will eventually cross due to this unseen bond, often associated with ideas of fate and soulmates.

I like to think it’s real.

Everyone has a person who is their perfect match, and at some point in time, they’ll be together.

It’s the timing part that gets everyone all riled up because no one knows when this fated time of the meeting will happen. The unknown scares people.

There’s also a tragedy about it because two people who are fated for each other may meet too late.

I think it happens whenever both people equally aren’t expecting it to happen. It’s when you’re comfortable in your own life that they’ll come in and make it even better.

However, it can be different for everyone, and that’s what’s so special about it.

What’s the fun of everyone meeting their significant others in the same way?

It’s those meet-cute stories we love to hear about and watch.

Something that I think drives the fact of how you know when you meet your invisible string partner is that feeling of sureness and home. It’s a feeling that’s different from anything you’ve ever known.

When you know, you know.

Trust me, I know that sounds so cliche, and normally I wouldn’t believe in that stuff either, but it’s true. I’ve felt it myself.

I believe everyone will get that feeling at some point in their lives.

When you find that feeling, and it’s the right person, hold on to it. Don’t ever let go because it is something special: something right out of a movie.

For the people who are losing hope in this generation full of meaningless connections: don’t. I know it’s hard, and sometimes you feel as if you’ll never find your person.

But you will. All in good time, you will.

I’ve grown up always believing in love and fate since I was a little girl who dreamed of her perfect guy. I loved watching romance movies with my mom and setting my standards on who I’d let into my life.

However, I went through a period where I lost that hope of it, thinking that true love was only for the movies. I lost sight of the feeling the little girl in me always dreamed of.

Then, I was proved wrong at a time when I was dead set on not falling for someone.

My invisible string brought back someone in my life who I’ve always felt a connection with. The type of connection that you can’t ignore and feel throughout your body. The connection that you never feel with anyone else.

It’ll happen eventually. At times when you aren’t focused on that part of life or when you don’t expect it, that’s when it’ll hit. Fate will strike.

Keep love in your heart always. Never stop believing in it, no matter what you go through.

Love is all around.