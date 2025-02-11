The Importance of Getting Involved in Your Spring Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming into the spring semester, you might feel great. You probably have a routine that you stick to and I’m sure you’ve made new friends last semester. Your spring classes probably sound interesting and you’re excited to start a new set of classes.

However, we all know the adage “new year, new me.” If you want to change a part of your life up for the new year, getting involved in your spring semester is a great place to start.

Getting involved in your spring semester has more benefits than just adding something new into your normal routine. It can help you with networking, time management and even self-care.

When getting involved in college, there is always an opportunity for networking. Most people think of networking as something you do in professional settings like career fairs. However, networking is not only something you do at a formal event.

You can network in your student organizations as well. Networking in your student organizations can include professional networking, especially if you are a part of a professional organization. These organizations can focus on areas like pre-law, pre-health or business.

In these student groups, students with similar majors or a common goal (like attending law school) come together to network and help one another find internships and resources to prepare for life after college.

Another form of networking is community-based networking. This is similar to professional networking in which people come together with a common goal. The difference is that it is less career-based and more about engagement within a certain community.

A common example is a volunteer organization. Students in these organizations volunteer in their community to benefit a certain cause. An example of this would be Habitat for Humanity, which builds houses for communities in need.

Students can network by connecting with the people in the communities that they serve.

Another benefit of adding new involvements in your spring semester is that it can improve your time management skills. Adding something new to your schedule requires you to understand how it can fit into your day. This is where time management comes in.

Adding a new commitment means that you now need to schedule around that time for homework, having meals and other activities. This exercise will help you manage your time better.

You might even be motivated to finish your homework faster knowing that you have a new club meeting to look forward to.

The last benefit of becoming more involved in the spring is self-care. As a college student, self-care is of paramount importance. According to Handshake, 60% of college students experience some level of academic burnout.

Burnout can manifest itself through many physical and mental symptoms, like panic attacks, a lack of motivation and anxiety. You can join a student organization to help reduce the potential for burnout. Organizations like a yoga club or a book club can help you relax and do something other than homework for a bit.

Adding something else to your plate in the spring might be a little scary, but I promise you that it is worth it. Take “new year, new me” to heart and try a new student organization this semester.