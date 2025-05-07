This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The Governors Ball Music Festival is a three-day festival that features all of your favorite artists. It’s located in New York, more specifically, Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. The first-ever Gov Ball was held in 2011, but here’s all you need to know about 2025’s lineup.

Friday – June 6

Friday kicks off Gov Ball with a huge range of artists. I’m sure you have all heard of Tyler, the Creator. He’s currently on tour but making a pit stop at Gov Ball. “Igor” and “Flower Boy” are some of his most popular albums, which I am sure he will be performing. Next up we have Benson Boone. He first appeared on “American Idol” in 2021 and has been growing in popularity this past year. His performances consist of several insane backflips and his songs can be heard almost every time you turn on the radio. T-Pain and Tyla also have some epic performances lined up for June 6. T-Pain was very well known in the early 2000s and still is recognized to this day. Some of his hits include “Hey Baby (Drop It To The Floor)” with Pitbull and “Buy U a Drank.” Pretty much our all-time favorite party songs. Tyla has also been gaining traction this most recent year. Especially with one of her most famous songs, “Water.” This song even had a dance created for it based on her performances, and it was going viral on TikTok for a long period of time. Besides these four headlines, there are 16 other acts lined up for the night. This will for sure be tiring, but all the same entertaining. Time to get ready for day two.

Saturday – June 7

Rise and shine, we have even more big names coming out for Gov Ball’s second day. Starting at noon, we have a variety of performances that will keep you singing all day. The biggest name is 100% Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo started her career as a child, singing and acting anywhere she could. She appeared in “Bizaardvark” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney Channel. However, what truly brought her to the top were her albums “SOUR” (2021) and “GUTS” (2023), which genuinely have un-skippable songs. Who wouldn’t want to perform at Gov Ball with their bestie? Conan Gray is known as one of Rodrigo’s best friends, but let’s not look past the name he has made for himself over the years. “Heather,” “Maniac” and “The Cut That Always Bleeds” are some of the most popular songs on Gray’s discography. He is able to perform successfully while also remaining true to himself is and extremely relatable, which is demonstrated on a variety of talk shows he appears on. Wallows and Marina also make an appearance on Saturday at Gov Ball. Don’t think you know them? I bet I can prove you wrong. Wallows is a band that Dylan Minnette of “13 Reasons Why” is a member of. I would have to say their most popular song would be “Are You Bored Yet?” This song just radiates good vibes overall and is perfect to blast on a warm day with the windows of your car down. Finally, we have Marina. This singer and songwriter creates her songs to empower women. Songs that follow this theme include “Primadonna” and “Bubblegum B*tch,” which are extremely catchy and had their fair share of popularity through TikTok a couple of years ago also.

Sunday – June 8