The Formula For The Perfect Spring Darty Outfit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As temperatures rise and everything shifts outside, your outfits need to keep up. Finding staples can be tricky, but the good news is that there are plenty of ways to turn basic pieces into cute, fun outfits. The earlier you start planning, the less stressful getting dressed will be.

As we move into spring, it can still be slightly chilly. I always bring a lightweight jacket with me; it has saved me more times than I can count. Lately, I’ve been wearing jean jackets and bomber jackets. Princess Polly has been making really cute ones, and even better, you can use a student discount.

For me, the hardest part is my top. I’ve been loving tops that cinch at the waist as well as collared button-up tees. A few brands with great pieces include Brandy Melville, Zara, Reformation and Revolve. One style that I love at the moment is semi-sheer tank tops with a cute bra underneath; they make any outfit more fun.

I have a great one from a Re/Done x Hanes collab that I’m constantly reaching for. Something I also like to do to add more personality to my outfit is wear a vintage baby tee. Depop has no shortage of them.

It’s now time to figure out the bottoms. Jeans are always a classic, and when I get bored with them, adding a scarf as a belt elevates the look and makes me feel all the more unique. A mini jean skirt is perfect for spring, and it’s so easy to dress one up or down.

Another pant option that is arguably the most perfect for spring is capris. They’ve made a major comeback, and I love them because they’re perfect for those early spring days when it’s not quite warm enough for shorts but you still want something light.

In my opinion, jewelry will always pull an outfit together. I’ve been really loving handchains and belly chains. I think both of those pieces are so cool and make any look more eye-catching. Lately, I’ve been enjoying name necklaces that drape down.

Alexandra Madison has some really cute options that are perfect for layering or wearing on their own. If you’re looking for a statement piece, I’d definitely recommend the brand Scandivv. Everything is unique and reasonably priced.

When it comes to shoes, I absolutely love a good boot. You can thrift high-quality ones for cheap. I thrifted a pair of Frye boots that I go out in; I don’t have to stress if they get a little dirty (which they definitely have).

I especially love finding shoes I can actually wear out without worrying about ruining them. Never wear uncomfortable shoes out; you’ll regret it fast.

I hope this inspired you to start thinking about what you want to wear this spring. The best feeling is finding a go-to outfit that you can always rely on. Experiment with different pieces and accessories, and have fun putting together looks that make getting dressed something you actually look forward to.

One last piece of advice is to try to stay away from white; it’s cute but way too easy to get stained