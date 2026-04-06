The Effortless ‘Cool Girl’ And Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like clockwork when the internet decides on a new “cool girl” to worship, so it was no surprise when Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy started trending after FX released their new show “Love Story.” The hit show is centered around the notable relationship between JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Ryan Murphy perfectly captures the 90s era, the subsequent enthrallment with JFK Jr. and the emergence of his relationship with Bessette-Kennedy. With an excellent soundtrack, weekly episodes and actors that aren’t as well-known in the industry, every viewer has been left waiting for next week’s episode.

Bessette-Kennedy was known for her minimalist style while still having excellent taste in fashion. However, just because her style may seem simplistic or minimalist doesn’t mean that she should be discredited. She worked her way up at Calvin Klein during her time, her knowledge of the fashion world and a perfect wardrobe contributing to her success, making her an excellent candidate for the label of a “cool girl.”

Recreating her outfits or mimicking her effortless persona has become a recent trend. “Love Story” viewers are trying to replicate these aspects of her, as she was the woman who gave JFK Jr. a run for his money.

When he was late for their first date, she stood by her feelings and almost didn’t give him a chance. She was guarded at first and extremely cautious, while many people knew JFK Jr. was immediately obsessed with her.

The idea of the “cool girl” became popular after Gillian Flynn’s novel “Gone Girl” was released in 2012, sparking a discourse that remains relevant today. But what does it mean to be the “cool girl”?

Initially, being the “cool girl” meant embodying stereotypes that seemed attractive only to men, or of someone with a male-centered nature. The original “cool girl,” defined by “Gone Girl,” is a girl who loves beer, cars, football or anything that a man would be shocked at a girl for liking.

What’s even more shocking is that while filming the film adaptation of “Gone Girl,” director David Fincher took inspiration from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy for Amy. He admired how she was a self-made woman and remained private about her life, even after being pushed into the spotlight because of her relationship.

So even though Bessette-Kennedy is currently trending on social media because of her “cool girl” persona, she was always relevant to the idea of the “cool girl,” even 10 years ago when “Gone Girl” was being filmed.

But lately, the idea of the “cool girl” has shifted, taking on a new meaning. Bessette-Kennedy isn’t trending because she appealed to the male gaze. In fact, she tried to go directly against it.

She avoided JFK Jr’s advances, something unimaginable for anyone at that time (he was literally People’s Sexiest Man Alive), and she wanted to stay out of the public eye for as long as possible.

The new meaning of “cool girl” is someone who is unapologetically themselves, with their own personal style and effortless confidence, without being male-centered.

With this new definition, it seems almost natural that Bessette-Kennedy has reemerged as a popular figure that many girls look up to, especially knowing that she was the original blueprint for the “cool girl” so long ago.