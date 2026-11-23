This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming home from college for Thanksgiving break is an exciting time, especially as a freshman. Seeing friends and family for the first time in months, revisiting memories and living your old life for the week can be exciting and emotional. Here are some important dos and don’ts to make the most of your week at home.

Do spend time with your family

As much as you missed all of your high school friends, make sure to spend time with family over break as well! They missed you more than you probably realize, and having you back in the house is exciting for everyone.

Do your favorite activities and traditions with them and enjoy spending time at home. Bake or cook your favorite meal and make quality time for everyone, especially if you have family visiting for the holiday.

Tell your grandparents about your classes and what you have learned. Tell your cousins all your fun stories from college and about all the friends you made. These often make for the best bonding experiences.

Do visit your old favorite places

Go visit your favorite hometown local coffee shop, ice cream place or restaurant with a friend. After eating at the dining hall for months, we all took our hometown food for granted.

Reminisce about all your favorite places with your friends and family. It’s okay to spoil yourself a little while you are home.

Don’t text your high school situationship

Thanksgiving break is notorious for relationship reunions and sometimes reaching out to people you probably shouldn’t. With everyone back in town for just one week, it can be hard not to revisit relationships that didn’t serve you.

Just because it was comfortable and nostalgic from high school doesn’t mean you should text that lingering situationship. Before you do, think about how much it will set you back.

Do catch up on sleep and self care

While in college, everyone stays up late cramming for exams, doing last-minute assignments or hanging out with friends. Most students don’t get enough sleep every night. Take advantage of the fact that you don’t have classes for a whole week.

Take time to go for a walk, work out, practice yoga or do whatever you enjoy most. Study, hang out with friends and do activities during the day so you can prioritize sleep. Get in bed early and get a good night’s sleep to recharge for the end of the semester.

Don’t procrastinate

Final exams are not long after we get back to school from break. Don’t try to cram all your studying into the week we return, or you will be stressed and overwhelmed. Make sure to spend some time over break reviewing material for finals and beginning the studying process.

Break is supposed to be relaxing, so don’t spend hours a day stressing and studying. Just spend a small chunk of time each day preparing so you don’t feel overwhelmed and unprepared when we come back to school.

Don’t compare your college experience

Coming back from school means seeing your friends and hearing about what they have been up to over the past few months.

It can be difficult to try not to compare all the experiences your friends have had with your own. Everyone has their own experiences in the first semester of college. Some people adjust more quickly and smoothly than others, and that is normal.

If your friends are talking about all the fun they are having and you don’t feel the same way, don’t feel bad. Focus on your own journey and the progress you have made.

Don’t feel pressured to see EVERYONE

Don’t feel like you need to make plans with every friend you ever had in high school! Everyone is only home for a single week; there is just not enough time to see everyone. Prioritize seeing those who are closest to you, and don’t feel bad about it.

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Coming home for Thanksgiving means spending time with the people you have missed, recharging and relaxing. Enjoy the time in your hometown, the food and the people surrounding you because life is so different at college. Following these dos and don’ts will help you maximize your week at home and prepare for the end of the semester.