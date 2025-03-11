The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Jellycats are the trendy stuffed animals that no one can get enough of, and they are back with an all-new lineup for spring. This brand is known for its great quality, softness and designs.

If you’re looking for a new bedtime buddy, a cute decoration or the perfect gift, this collection is the perfect time to purchase. Here are my thoughts on which one should be your next best friend.

Amuseables Pink Orchid ($45) This Jellycat is a potted pink orchid with the most adorable smile. Though a more unconventional-shaped cuddle buddy, this stuffed animal would make the perfect decoration for your bed and add such a cute spring vibe to your room. Bartholomew Bear ‘Bumblebee’ ($50) Bartholomew is a lovable bear wearing a bee costume. He is currently sold out on the website, but the hype is there for a reason. This Jellycat would make the perfect snuggly friend and would be the perfect gift for a birthday or anniversary gift. Smudge Lamb Original ($35) Smudge is a soft little white lamb who lays down on their tummy. Though this stuffed animal is also currently sold out, they would be the most adorable gift, which would match a spring vibe but would also still be amazing for any season. Amuseables Bunny Egg ($22) Nothing screams Easter more than an egg-shaped bunny. Though this design sounds a bit out of the box, it would make the sweetest new friend. One of the best parts about this bunny egg is that it is fairly exclusive to the Easter and spring seasons, making it a very festive decoration. Albee Bee ($28) Albee is the chubbiest little bumble bee I have ever seen, and all I want to do is give him the biggest hug. This would be the best spring jelly if you are looking for a new sleeping stuffed animal to give the biggest hugs at night. Dorit Duckling ($30) Dorit duckling is a fuzzy pale yellow duck with a funky hairstyle. This ducky makes me picture the flowers along a pond and a warm spring day. It’s not a surprise that this Jellycat, like many others on the list, is out of stock. But if you get the chance to have your hands on this fuzzy duckling, I’m sure he would give the best cuddles. Horticus Hare ($32) Horticus is an adorable, athletic-looking hare with the cutest smile. His design is simple with a springy touch and would be perfect for the season or any time of year.

Ranging from happy orchids to festive bunny eggs, Jellycats can always add happiness to any room. These spring stuffed animals are perfect for cuddles, decorations or an amazing gift for someone you love.

If you have a collection or are just looking for a new friend, these plushies are the perfect place to turn. Their high quality makes them super soft and perfect for any age.

Which one will you be adding to your cart? My choice is Bartholomew!