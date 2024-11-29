The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s New York or nowhere. New York City is one of the most influential and lively places in the entire world. But just why is everyone drawn to it?

Contrary to what many people believe, New York City isn’t just Times Square. It is, however, comprised of five boroughs with Manhattan at its core. In addition to Manhattan, these include Staten Island, Queens, The Bronx and Brooklyn (my personal favorite).

Despite the rave, a variety of negative stereotypes surround this city. They typically fall somewhere along the lines of pizza-eating rats, all New Yorkers being nasty and garbage lying around.

While some of these things may partially be true, this doesn’t change the fact that people still continue to dream about moving to New York City in the future. They believe it is where all of their wishes will be granted and that they will make it big, which is correct in many cases.

One thing that makes New York so special is its diversity. You can have a peaceful Saturday morning shopping on the refreshing streets of SoHo then take a taxi to the electric Times Square. This is where you are able to see multiple Spidermen and Doras walking around, all while hearing yelling in your ears and watching street performers do insane stunts.

The atmosphere of this city changes with every turn you take.

This one city by itself has had a huge impact on the entertainment field all around the world. This includes delicious foods, popular sports teams, classic films and all-time hit songs. You absolutely have to try the world-famous pizza of New York and bacon egg and cheese sandwiches from a bodega.

The constant debate of the Yankees or Mets is always in the air here, too. They even play two series’ against each other each season, in a matchup called the Subway Series (both being teams from different boroughs in New York).

You have definitely heard these anthems of the city: “Empire State Of Mind” by Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys and “(Theme From) New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

Listed below are only 10 of the hundreds of television series and films that take place in New York City.

“Friends” “Gossip Girl” “Sex and the City” “Seinfeld” “How I Met Your Mother” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” “When Harry Met Sally” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” “Goodfellas” “Elf”

Several thrilling experiences one can get out of this city include having coffee in Central Park, taking the ferry to view the Statue of Liberty, and watching an exhilarating Broadway performance.

Best of luck, however, attempting to catch a taxi or make it on the bustling subway. The adventures there are quite literally endless.

The Big Apple. The Concrete Jungle. The Center of the Universe. These are only a few of the hundreds of nicknames for this city. But why does one city have hundreds of names?

People believe New York is magical. And they are correct; it in fact is.

No matter where you turn, you will never feel alone in this city. It gives us the comfort of knowing it is never-ending and always awake, even when we are not. We can always count on New York to provide us with culture, entertainment, spirit, and love no matter what.