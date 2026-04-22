‘The Bride!’ From A Feminist Lens: 5 Key Moments That Reveal What Liberation Actually Looks Like

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over spring break, I went to see “The Bride!” alone. I expected horror. What I got was a story that quietly interrogates how women are created, controlled, labeled and finally heard. Having just read “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, I walked in ready to think.

The film didn’t just reference the book. It extended its questions into the world we still live in. These five moments made that clear.

Her Existence Begins as Someone Else’s Solution Ida’s rebirth isn’t about her own life. She is reconstructed because Victor Frankenstein wants companionship. Her body becomes a vessel for someone else’s loneliness. From a feminist perspective, that framing is critical. It mirrors how women are often seen first as solutions to others’ emotional needs before they are seen as individuals with their own interior lives. Her existence starts as a reaction, not autonomy. Consent Isn’t Just Ignored, It’s Erased Ida never agrees to be resurrected. She has no memory of her death, no say in her rebirth and no choice in who she is meant to become. In a feminist reading, this absence of consent is more than a plot point. It reflects how women’s bodies and identities are shaped by others before they have a chance to define themselves. The film forces the audience to sit with what it means to be constructed, not chosen. “I Would Prefer Not To” Becomes Her First Claim To Agency Throughout the film, Ida repeats the line “I would prefer not to.” It is not loud or dramatic; it is steady. In a feminist context, her resistance begins with refusal. She does not immediately control her circumstances, but she does assert boundaries. She rejects what is offered to her and reminds other women they have that option as well. That simplicity becomes her first form of power in a world determined to define her. The Woman Solving the Case is Denied the Title She Earns Myrna Mallow works alongside Detective Jake Wiles and is the one noticing patterns and advancing the case, yet she is not initially given authority. People assume Jake will handle negotiations because her presence is not taken seriously. By the end, she inherits his title not because the system finally recognizes her merit, but because Jake is stepping down. From a feminist perspective, this underscores how women’s labor is often invisible, and recognition is contingent on circumstances beyond their control. The film highlights that even competence and insight are not always enough in a system stacked against women. She Redefines Herself At first, Ida refers to herself as Frankenstein’s bride. That naming ties her identity directly to a man’s project. Later, when asked who she is, she says simply “the bride.” Not his. Just the bride. That shift is subtle but meaningful. In a world where women are often defined in relation to men, Ida’s claim to a name of her own, however imperfect, is an act of self-definition. It shows that identity cannot be owned.

In the end, “The Bride!” is more than a retelling of “Frankenstein.” It is a story about choice, agency, and claiming your own name. Ida refuses to be reduced to someone else’s desire. She starts as Frankenstein’s bride and becomes just the bride. She says no, she fights, she survives, and in doing so sparks a revolution for the women around her.

Even the detective, undermined and overlooked, finds her own power in the shadows of disbelief. The film reminds us that women can exist fully on their own terms, that resistance can be quiet or loud, and that the act of becoming yourself is always radical.