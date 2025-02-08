The Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Whether you are tuning in for the football, the commercials or the halftime performance, the Super Bowl is one of the most anticipated watch parties of the year.

Let’s be honest, we are all tuning in for at least the halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar has been announced to perform at Super Bowl LIX with special guest SZA. While we wait for this already iconic performance, let’s look back on some of the highly acclaimed Super Bowl halftimes of the past.

Rihanna

@rihsmybiih Mentally i’m still here. ❤️ #rihanna #superbowl #historih ♬ Rude Boy Klean Remix – Klean Starting with one of the most iconic newer performances, we have Rihanna at Super Bowl LVII. Her performance was highly praised across every social media platform for its meme-able dances and iconic setlist. Many people were eager to watch this performance and even placed bets on her opening song. Rihanna performed some of her top hits including, “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Diamonds” and “Umbrella.” The amazing floating sets, iconic songs and captivating choreography are what make this performance so memorable. Rihanna also deserves all of her flowers for performing while pregnant. Rihanna’s halftime show was also the first Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show, taking sponsorship rights from Pepsi.

Coldplay (with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars)

@michaeljordanfan_ #fyp #superbowl #halftimeshow #nfl #coldplay #nostalgia #2016 ♬ Viva La Vida – Coldplay Coldplay’s performance at Super Bowl 50 is the true definition of opposites attract. The band’s lead singer Chris Martin opened the show with “Viva La Vida.” The band also performed other hits like “Yellow” and “Paradise” The performance was then ambushed by a dance-off between Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. The two performed their chart-toppers “Uptown Funk” and “Formation.” The combination of Mars, Beyonce and Martin made the performance extremely lively and entertaining to the fullest capacity. The set and props were so colorful and cinematic and the crowd was roaring. These three teaming up is the last thing you would expect, but they meshed perfectly to deliver the performance of a lifetime.

Prince

@prince On this day in 2007, Prince performed a medley of hits at the Super Bowl XLI Halftime show in Miami, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Baby I’m A Star,” “1999” and covers of “Proud Mary,” “All Along The Watchtower,” and “Best of You.” The 12-minute show concluded with a legendary version of “Purple Rain” unleashed during a driving rainstorm. #Prince #Superbowl #BlackMusic ♬ Purple Rain – Prince When you think of an amazing halftime show, Prince is one of the first to come to mind. Prince graced the stage at Super Bowl XLI performing songs like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “For You” and the unforgettable “Purple Rain.” The late singer was known for his charming personality and striking stage presence. The gloomy weather did not hold Prince back from delivering an outstanding performance. Some would say the weather was on his side. To close out the show, Prince sang his biggest hit “Purple Rain.” The weather had other plans and began to pour down the heaviest during this portion of the performance. With the mix of the weather, stage theatrics and entrancing guitar solos, this performance is hard to top.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent

@nfl Still D.R.E so iconic 👑 #drdre @snoopdogg #pepsihalftime #halftimeshow #superbowl ♬ original sound – NFL Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent brought hip-hop to Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California. The show opened with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performing “The Next Episode.” We then moved into 50 Cent with “In Da Club,” followed by Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair.” Blige’s song was followed up by Kendrick Lamar’s “m.A.A.d city,” Eminem’s “Forgot About Dre,” and the iconic show then closed out with “Still D.R.E.” performed by the entire team. No high-budget sets or theatrics were needed to amplify this halftime show. Each performer was comfortable with their mics, enjoying the music they created. The entire show was a love letter to California and paid homage to hip-hop. Kendrick’s segment was praised all over social media, which still reigns true as he is headlining Super Bowl LIX.

Lady Gaga

@theapplause one of the best haltime show performances. #ladygaga #foryoupage #xyzbca #ladygagavideos #fyp #gaga #superbowl ♬ original sound – Ɐri You know something is important when it is predicted by “The Simpsons.” Lady Gaga flew to the stage at Super Bowl LI for an exceptional performance. Gaga started with a medley introduction of “God Bless America,” “This Land is Your Land” and the Pledge of Allegiance. She then catapulted to the stage to perform some of the staple songs in her discography including, “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Just Dance” and “Telephone.” The stage theatrics were next level with crowd lights, spot lights, a huge team of dancers and of course Gaga defying gravity. Gaga then got her solo, vulnerable moment with “Million Reasons” while engaging closely with the crowd, and she gave a shoutout to her mom and dad. She closed the show with “Bad Romance” and a vogue-esc dance with her dancers. And we can’t forget the blazing fire effects.

Katy Perry (with Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz)

@katyperrycrave too iconic #katyperry #superbowl #roar ♬ original sound – <3 – <3 Katy Perry opened the halftime of Super Bowl XLIX in the only acceptable way, singing “Roar” on a gigantic golden tiger. Perry’s halftime was the most talked about performance of the time, which has now garnered over 100 million views on YouTube. She performed her #1 songs “Dark Horse,” “Teenage Dream,” “California Gurls” and a rock version of “I Kissed A Girl” with the help of Lenny Kravitz. We also can’t forget the star of the show, the left shark during “Teenage Dream” and “California Gurls.” Missy Elliott then got the crowd roaring with her performance of “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It” and “Lose Control.” Perry closed her halftime show with “Firework,” while flying through the air of course.

Madonna (with LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A, and CeeLo Green)