Valentine’s Day can be a wonderful time to appreciate not just romantic partners but also friends and family.

But for single folks, it can breed a lot of resentment towards those happy couples posing with rose petals littered at their feet on Instagram.

Being a hopeless romantic can be exhausting in the current climate, but there are plenty of others who feel the same.

Songs describing endless yearning, not understanding why someone would leave and feeling hopelessly in love with another are just as valuable as songs describing requited love.

The following songs encapsulate such feelings and can help you to feel less alone this holiday season.

“Bury Me deep inside your heart” – HIM HIM knows how to write about love, channeling their goth rock sound into each beat and using Ville Valo’s breathy tone to accentuate desire, desperation and longing. “Bury Me Deep Inside Your Heart” is dripping with rich electric guitar riffs and lyrics telling the listener that they are all he has ever wanted. This song is a perfect addition to your hopeless romantic rotation, making you feel like the center of the universe. “Fooled around and fell in love” – Elvin Bishop This song may strike a chord with many college folks who have fallen victim to the player stereotype or “nonchalant” behavior. Elvin Bishop describes how he has never given any of the women he has sought a second thought until one captured his heart and fundamentally changed him. This song can fuel daydreams about love confessions or as a tool to manifest that special someone. “Fade Into You” – Mazzy star Whether you’re picturing that one slow dance scene in “Gilmore Girls” or laying in bed writing love letters, “Fade Into You” is a classic song for every yearner. Hope Sandoval’s silky crooning and mesmerizing lyricism draw you into a world of uncertainty and unrequited feelings but have a calming sense that everything will work out the way it’s supposed to. “Every Breath You Take” – The Police A typical 80s high school slow dance song, “Every Breath You Take” has been the anthem of endless pining for decades. The singer tells of waiting and watching for his love, even if they aren’t together. Hopeless romantics alike can resonate with the longing embedded within this song, whether listening as the object of desire or the obsessive lover. “I still do” – The Cranberries The Cranberries never miss, especially when it comes to letting it linger. “I Still Do” carries that sentiment along, telling the tale of knowing you can’t love someone, but feeling like you still do and not wanting to stop. Lead singer Dolores O’Riordan uses her characteristic vocals to enhance the sense of confusion, frustration and aching that exudes from the lyrics, speaking universally to romantics across the globe.

While being a hopeless romantic may itself seem hopeless, art and music can help bridge that gap that holidays such as Valentine’s Day imbue.

These songs incorporate a wide range of feelings, from longing and desire to confusion and uncertainty, which emanate alongside the love in the air.

Listen and learn or listen and loathe, but don’t get lost in the romance for there is always more than just romantic love to share.

Happy listening!