While it’s arguably one of the hardest decisions to make, I have compiled a list of the four best sitcoms to watch. Everyone needs a staple sitcom in their rotation. If you don’t already have one, here you go.

“Schitt’s Creek”

Who doesn’t love the Rose family? This rich-turned-poor family is unforgettable. From Moira’s hilarious character to David’s sarcasm to Alexis’ filter-less personality to Johnny dealing with all of them, it is one of the best crews of characters. Catherine O’Hara nails the absurdly outlandish character of Moira, and let me tell you, it is nothing like her playing Kevin’s mom in “Home Alone.” When this family loses all of their money and has to move to the dreadful “Schitt’s Creek,” their lives change drastically and it is so fun to watch it unravel as a viewer.

“New girl”

One of the best sitcoms to date. “New Girl” is one of those shows that you rewatch more than once. The characters in this show are hilarious and so quotable. Schmidt is one of those TV characters that sticks with you because of how outrageous he is. “New Girl” will have you wishing you were Jess Day, living with three random men you have never met before: the snobby Jewish guy, the messy bartender and the feminine, unproblematic one. Nick Miller is the perfect representation of a single guy in his early thirties that you also want to marry. This is the perfect sitcom about friends living together in their 20s and 30s, next to “Friends” of course.

“Arrested development”

This show is a very close runner-up to number one. “Arrested Development” is chock-full of an amazing cast, from Will Arnett to Michael Cera to Jason Bateman. It is constant humor for twenty minutes straight in each episode. This disheveled, wealthy-turned-poor family will have you binging season one in a day at least. Not only is the main cast amazing, but this show has the greatest stack of guest stars of any show I have ever seen. Amy Poehler, Ben Stiller and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, just to name a few, all make hilarious appearances in this series that you have to see for yourself. Seasons one through three are pure comedy gold. Following season three, they paused the show but then came back with two more seasons years later.

“the office”