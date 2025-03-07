The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As an avid self-tan user, I consider myself qualified in rating them and coming up with the few best that are around. If you are like me and enjoy a little pick-me-up during the cold months of the winter, self-tan is one of the best solutions. It boosts my confidence when I have a nice glow, and who doesn’t love that?

Here are my three favorite self-tan products.

Loving Tan deluxe bronzing mousse I had never before tried out the Loving Tan brand until this past year. I ordered a small bottle of the Bronzing Mousse to give it a shot and I was immediately obsessed with the product. At that point, I had tried multiple different brands of self tan mousses, such as St. Tropez, Bondi Sands and Coco & Eve. This brand stood out to me the most compared to everything I had ever tried before. I got the medium shade, which is their lightest option. It didn't smell bad like most do and the color was perfect. It wasn't orange, and it looked like I had been on the beach for a few days with a nice glowy tan. Most importantly, this brand lasts a long time on your skin without becoming blotchy. I would recommend this exact product to anyone who is on the market for a new self-tan mousse because it is amazing. It is sold in Ulta stores, as well as in Target stores that have a mini Ulta inside of it. My favorite part is that it is sold on Amazon Prime, so I can get it in a few days. st. tropez self tan purity face mist For the easy way out, I love the St. Tropez face mist. It is the quickest way to get a nice tan on your face, which is sometimes all you need in the winter when you are bundled up most of the time. It comes in a one-size bottle, 80mL to be exact. Although it isn't a large product, it lasts a very long time. I have been using it since after Christmas, and there is hardly any noticeable usage. I usually spray it on my face before bed, and then when I wake up I have a nice and subtle tan. St. tropez classic bronzer mousse foam The very first self-tanning mousse I ever tried was the original St. Tropez. It is an oldie but a goodie. This self-tan has given me both good and bad turnouts, but it is usually trustworthy. I think it is overpriced, as it costs $44 on Amazon versus $36 for Loving Tan, which is better in my opinion. However, I know I can always trust St. Tropez mousse, so I like to repurchase it every now and then. Most people who use self-tan have bought this specific product before, as it was one of the first on the market.

Overall, these are my three favorite self-tan products for the body and/or face. I will always stick with my number one, Loving Tan, and I recommend everyone to do the same for the most even, natural-looking fake tan on the market.