The Best Movies and Shows to Get You Into the Fall Spirit

There’s something magical about fall. The air gets crisp, the leaves turn red, and suddenly you want to live inside a coffee shop wearing your coziest sweater. It’s also the perfect season for curling up with movies and shows that match the mood. Whether you’re into romance, mystery or just something that feels warm and nostalgic, here’s your ultimate watchlist for the fall season.

Cozy comforts

If your perfect day involves a latte, a walk through crunchy leaves and a nice cool breeze, start here.

“You’ve Got Mail” is pure fall. Bookstores, New York City streets lined with colorful leaves and Meg Ryan’s iconic cardigans.

“When Harry Met Sally” delivers the same vibes: taking romantic walks through Central Park and finding love when you least expect it.

For TV, “Gilmore Girls” basically is fall. Between the Stars Hollow activities, coffee runs and Lorelai’s fast-talking warmth, it’s the ultimate comfort watch and one of my favorites.

“Anne with an E” adds a more nostalgic touch with its blending of nature, emotion and coming-of-age heart.

Spooky season staples

What’s fall without a little magic and mystery?

If you want something more modern that encapsulates that suspenseful feeling, “Knives Out” brings fall color and cozy chaos, with a perfect mix of humor and suspense.

For TV lovers, “Stranger Things” gives you 1980s nostalgia, small-town mystery and a touch of horror, while “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” leans into full witch core. It’s both spooky and stylish, which is perfect for this time of the year.

For something lighter, “Over the Garden Wall” is a short, animated series that captures the whimsical and slightly eerie side of autumn.

Dark academia vibes

If you love the smell of old books and the sound of rain against a window, this is for you.

“Dead Poets Society” is peak autumn. The plaid blazers and the poetry bring you right into the dark academia aspect of fall.

“Good Will Hunting” gives a similar energy: an emotional and brainy story set against the fall backdrop of Boston.

“Wednesday” adds a gothic flair and mystery to the school setting, while “The Magicians” brings fantasy and a more adult-ish academia to the mix. These stories make you want to pick up a notebook, find a library and get lost in your thoughts.

Feel-good fall nights

When you want warmth and connection, go for “Remember the Titans.” Football, friendship and the true heart of the season. Or try “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” a stop-motion masterpiece that looks like it was painted with fall colors.

Shows like “Friday Night Lights” and “This Is Us” deliver emotion and community, perfect for nights when you want to just feel something real. They remind us why fall is a season of togetherness, taking things in and slowing down.

Fall is a feeling

At the end of the day, fall isn’t just a season. It’s a feeling of comfort, nostalgia and a little bit of magic. Whether you’re watching witches fly, lovers stroll through Central Park or families gathering around the table, these stories bring fall to life.

So brew some tea, light your favorite candle, and press play on your favorite fall watch. Your perfect fall mood is waiting.