Are you taking the night to relax or just looking for a way to pass time while enjoying the warm and comfortable indoors? Here are a few couch crafts to get your hands dirty.

Crochet

Crochet is a cute and methodical hobby that can produce some practical, decorative, wearable and just plain cute results. I have made beach tops, stuffed animals, headbands and pencil cases, all while chilling out and watching Netflix in my living room. Crotchet does have a pretty sharp learning curve, but don’t let that scare you off. Once you get the basic stitches down, there’s nothing you can’t make. There are plenty of YouTube tutorials and blog posts out there to help you make some amazing and cozy crafts with just a ball of yarn and a hook. The supplies for this craft are also not too expensive. To start out, all you need is a hook and some yarn. Different yarn calls for different hooks, so you may want to grab a couple of them.

Knitting

Photo by Miriam Alonso from Pexels With the winter weather staying longer than expected, why not sit down and knit yourself a cozy scarf? The basics of knitting are easy to get a strong hold on, and with some repetition, you’ll be a pro in no time. You can grab some knitting needles from just about any store with a craft section, pick out some yarn that speaks to you, and get right to it. There are plenty of free resources out there to help you learn the basics and end up with a cute and cozy scarf in the end. There are also many types of knitting. You can use standard knitting needles, circular needles, a knitting loom or a knitting machine.

Rhinestoning

Who doesn’t want to bedazzle their water bottle, lip balm and anything in between? There are rhinestone kits available at craft stores to make your own rhinestone ‘paint-by-number’ or you can pick up a kit from Amazon for just $10. Rhinestone lip balms make great gifts and take less than one episode of your favorite show to complete. Most kits from Amazon come with well over 15,000 stones, so you will have plenty to work with and a plethora of colors to choose from. This is a recent hobby of mine, and I have already bedazzled two lip balms, a lighter and a calculator case.

Paint-By-number

Photo by Victoria Bilsborough from Unsplash Paint-by-number’s aren’t just for kids. There are many kits that you can find at Michael’s Craft Store or Joann’s with difficulty ranging from easy to expert. These are fun and relaxing crafts that come with everything you need already in the kit. I have done a couple of these, and it is so fun to collaborate with friends, roommates or your significant other to make these paintings come to life. There are plenty of designs to choose from as well, allowing a personal and creative touch to your project.

BRacelet making