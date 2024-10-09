This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Getting into horror movies can be a very daunting experience, especially if you get scared easily. However, there is so much fun and thrill you miss by avoiding horror films.

I was once one of those people who believed scary movies were intimidating, and I would never seek them out. Once I decided to overcome my fear, I was introduced to a unique kind of thrill that only horror movies can bring.

If you want to get into horror so you can join your friends as they do spooky season movie marathons, here is a list of beginner horror movies that are fun to watch and can get you started into the vast genre that is horror.

"bodies bodies bodies" Marked a Gen Z modern horror classic, 2022's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a horror-comedy led by stars Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg and Pete Davidson. It has a fresh take on the slasher-mystery-horror film, where the audience follows along as the characters try and figure out what is going on. "Death Becomes Her" This isn't the scariest movie out there, but that's what makes it a perfect starter horror film. Robert Zemeckis, who directed "Back to the Future," brings to life two women, played by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, who want to remain forever youthful and will do anything to get it. Bruce Willis also gives the comedy performance of his life, if you need any more motivation to see this movie. "What We Do in the Shadows" From the comedic minds of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement comes a mockumentary following vampires who live in New Zealand. "What We Do in the Shadows" explores what it is like living forever in the modern world. This horror-comedy keeps you laughing the whole time, and then out of nowhere hits you with something shocking, always keeping you on your feet. "Fresh" You are led into a soft, romantic movie as "Fresh" introduces you to the characters and their quirks. However, once the title card hits, you are smacked in the face with the reality of what movie you just clicked on. Director Mimi Cave debuts with a fun new entry into modern horror. "Zombieland" Zombie movies are one of the classics within the horror genre; It's the gore of what a zombie does, the creativity with the types of zombies and living in fear along with the characters in the movie. "Zombieland" has a comedic take on the zombie film, bringing along a slew of Hollywood A-listers as the main cast to bring fun to the zombie movie. "A Quiet Place" The most recent release of "A Quiet Place: Day One" has had many people revisiting this series, rightfully so. Back in 2018, it was so unexpected that sitcom star John Krasinski would come along and direct such a fresh take on the monster horror genre. The monsters in the film mostly lurk in the shadows, so a lot of the movie is focused on the Abbott family as they navigate life living in silence. "Ready or Not" Samara Weaving takes scream queen status to another level in "Ready or Not," with her blood-curdling screams and never-ending grit. The rest of the ensemble keeps you in a trance as you follow this old money family that is trying initiate their newest member as they play a deadly game of hide-and-seek. "Scream" 1996's "Scream" was made as a parody of previous slasher films, but ended up making itself a staple of the genre. Its popularity has lasted almost three decades and has been followed by five sequels, with another on the way. There is a reason it is still so revered after all these years.

There is nothing wrong with not wanting to watch horror movies, and you are totally valid in your fears. But, if you ever want to take a chance on the genre, remember this list for the future.