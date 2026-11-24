This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the outfit selection process starts now. Since I was little, I have treated the holidays as my fashion show, showcasing the perfect outfit that took me hours to find every time.

For some people, spending hours to find the perfect look isn’t reasonable, so I have scrolled through Pinterest for you and put together some inspiration for your Thanksgiving outfit.

Skirt and a Sweater

During the holiday season, you don’t want to spend hours putting a cute outfit together. However, you want an effortless but cute outfit for Thanksgiving dinner. For this simple outfit, first start with the skirt. A black faux leather or denim skirt is a nice base for the outfit and will match with almost any sweater.

Then, find a warm and cozy sweater. A plain colored sweater is a staple, but if you want to add some detail, opt for a patterned or textured sweater with the skirt. And of course, it wouldn’t be a Thanksgiving outfit without some nice knee-high boots.

To spice up the outfit, adding colored fleece-lined tights to match is a detail that can add the final touch and some extra warmth. Another detail could be to add warm knee-high socks under the boots.

Top it off with a matching bow in a nice half-up, half-down hairstyle, and you have the perfect seasonal look.

jeans and a sweater

A classic jean and sweater outfit is a go-to staple for the season. With the business of the season, a quick outfit is all you need (and sometimes all you have time for). To stand out a little bit this season, start with a colorful, patterned sweater.

For the denim jeans, if you want a simpler and timeless outfit, pick a pair of blue denim jeans to go with the chosen sweater. However, if you want a more elegant outfit, pick a pair of black denim jeans to contrast with the colorful sweater.

To complete the outfit, shoes are the final detail. A good pair of Ugg boots to keep warm during the chilly season will match perfectly. A matching pair of ballet flats will heighten the classy vibes of this timeless outfit.

Add a warm fleece scarf and your outfit is complete.

matching set

If you do not want to spend hours and hours on end to find your favorite look, a matching set is a guaranteed perfect outfit. What matching set doesn’t get a million compliments?

Matching sets are very versatile, so you can find a comfortable lounge set or an elegant, fancy set. For a more elegant look, find a matching blue denim set or a brown plaid set. But if your family prefers a casual vibe during Thanksgiving and you want to prioritize your comfort, a cozy set is the ideal outfit to eat in.

To still look put together for this lovely holiday, a fall colored striped set is the perfect combination. To complete the look, a pair of Uggs is the perfect shoe for a comfortable, matching set and to keep you warm.

Hopefully, after reading this, you took this inspiration and found your perfect outfit or started the process of curating the perfect outfit. Happy shopping… I mean, happy holidays!