‘Tell Me Lies’ Finale – Good Or Bad?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the iconic show ending, it is time we debrief about what in the world happened in the finale of “Tell Me Lies.” There are spoilers ahead, so read at your discretion.

The show started back in 2022 and had so many people in a chokehold of toxic college drama. Now, four years later, we have seen a lot more than just this type of conflict and are left with opinions on whether or not the finale did a good job wrapping things up.

First of all, when it comes to the final episode, the list of things left unanswered was long. The ending had my whole social media asking questions.

Questions about the Macy plot line were running rampant most of all. We watched a whole season where they tried to track down what really happened to her, just for us to find out it was Stephen DeMarco himself.

While some may argue that this is the end of that plot line, after all, we found out the truth, what good did bringing it up consistently throughout two more seasons do? If it weren’t for the consistent reminder of the murder, the whole fan base might have moved on from it.

With no justice served for Macy, something bad has to happen to Stephen, right? Wrong. Our beloved writer of the show, Meaghan Oppenheimer, must have loved him and toxicity because how did he not get any consequences in a span of 10 years?

While he did get his Yale dreams ripped away, he was still able to have the last laugh in everyone’s lives in the iconic wedding speech.

A major plot hole that leaves many questions is what Lucy did during the time skip. After getting kicked out of college, what in the world was she doing? We never really get an answer. Does she go back to school and get her degree?

And even if she did, how does one cope with the fact that your best friend ruined your life six years ago and has been lying to your face? While we all see why Bree released Lucy’s confession tape, we never get to see the aftermath of that secret coming out.

No one is forgetting Bree and Wrigley’s love story either. They fit perfectly for their own spin-off show in the future, whether it would include more about Bree and Evan’s divorce or just cut right to them being happy. They were the 2nd most stable couple in the whole series and never even dated.

Which brings me to the most stable couple in the whole show, Pippa and Diana. While they both had their own toxic pasts that we see unfold in the show, it was kind of comforting to know that at least two people were happy before the wedding.

Finally, Stephen and Lucy, our favorite couple that really needs to break up for good. Nothing more needs to be said other than musings about what happened for Stephen and Lydia to get together. And how dumb Lydia was to get with him after all those years too.

I personally loved the final scene where Lucy is laughing after Stephen leaves her stranded. I think it was a moment of realization that he has won again. And as Diana told her, you have to let him think he won.