Looking to restock your swimwear collection for the upcoming summer? I can help you with that. Swimwear has always been one of my favorite items to shop for and buy. I think finding a bathing suit that makes you feel confident and comfortable is one of the best feelings you can have. Especially in this generation, people are extra critical about themselves and what they look like in a bathing suit. I am here to give you some of my favorite swimwear brands, ranging from all different prices to buy for summer.

Triangl Probably one of the most known women’s swimwear companies, Triangl is a favorite of mine. They have so many different styles and patterns, so no matter what set I buy, I feel original. It has become routine for me to buy a Triangl bikini in the winter every year to prepare for the upcoming summer. Yes, they are on the pricier side, ranging from $90 to $110 for a full bikini set. I used to cringe at the prices, but then I realized that it costs around $40 to $50 to buy a single top or bottom at most stores. Because of that, I always feel like I am justifying the price tag of a Triangl set (or maybe I am just gaslighting myself). Triangl Vinca Set: $99 Pacsun Pacsun is a great place to get swimwear from every year. They are constantly having really good sales on all of their swim pieces. Usually, you can find a decent sale going on in the winter and then again in the spring right before summer starts, and they also have end-of-summer swim sales. With or without sales, Pacsun is reasonably priced, from tops ranging from $25 to $45 and about the same for bottoms. They have tons of different styles and great patterns and even sell different brands. I have also found great one-piece bathing suits from here that are super flattering. On that note, let’s normalize one-pieces again. Pacsun Bikini Top: $29.95 dippin’ daisy’s Dippin’ Daisy’s is an adorable, small swimwear brand that has only come around within the last few years. They make and sell sustainable swimwear, which is always a huge plus. Paying a few extra dollars per top and bottom is so worth it when you know you are paying for sustainable and eco-friendly bathing suits. Their swimwear also is full of adorable patterns, from florals to ski-themed ones. Tops and bottoms are sold separately and are all around $50 per piece, but some are only $35. Dippin’ Daisy’s Bikini Top: $34 elysiian swim The most flattering one-piece bathing suits on the market. Elysiian is known for their one-size-fits-all bikinis and one-pieces and they are truly OSFA. The texture of the material they use is amazing for all body types, as it is stretchy and also fitting. The one-pieces are a bit pricey, but great quality and such a confidence boost! Their OSFA bikinis are $55 a piece, and the OSFA one-pieces are $110. Elysiian Swim OSFA One-Piece: $110 ismê swim You may not have heard of this brand before, but it is worth a search. These bathing suits are Brazilian-inspired and women-made, which is a bonus. They are super realistic prices, costing around $39 per top or bottom, and they don’t look like every other swimwear brand. ISMÊ uses beads or charms on all of their suits to add a lovely flash of color or jewelry. They have tons of different styles of bikinis, as they only sell bikinis, no clothes or one-pieces. If you are looking for a new and affordable swimwear brand, take a look at this one and support a female-owned business! ISMÊ SWIM Bikini: $39 per piece

Everyone deserves to find swimwear that makes them feel comfortable and confident this summer. With one of these five swimwear companies, I am sure that you can find some that fit exactly what you are looking for!