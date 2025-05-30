The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Clothes are one of the first things people see when they meet you. The bagginess of your jeans, what brand your sweatshirt is or the type of sneakers on your feet can all be assessed in a matter of seconds. Of course, we always want to make a good first impression, which can push people to buy the trendiest article of clothing or splurge on an accessory that seems to “make or break” an outfit.

This can cause many issues when looking at the bigger picture, as our clothing consumption is greatly harming the planet. Carbon emissions, landfills full of last year’s trends and the amount of water needed to make garments are only a few of the many issues with fast fashion.

Online Shopping

Access to clothing has become increasingly extensive due to social media, causing a surge in unnecessary purchases.

Take TikTok, for example. I have fallen victim to the little orange shopping cart featured in many videos. By clicking the icon, you are taken to TikTok shop and can easily purchase whatever article of clothing you want.

It is much easier to spend on clothes with apps like TikTok, and many people begin to splurge more often than they need to.

The same idea exists with websites like SHEIN and Temu.

In a college setting, versatility in your outfits is incredibly important. You need clothes you can wear to class, clothes for cold weather, gym outfits, party tops and so on. Many people turn to websites like SHEIN because they are incredibly affordable, and you can get a lot of clothing for a small price, as opposed to spending the same amount of money for one top.

Alternatives to Fast Fashion

It is not a secret that SHEIN is not the most eco-friendly or sustainable brand, but people justify their spending by being “broke college students” and having no other choice. It is completely understandable not to want to spend insane amounts of money on clothes you know you aren’t going to wear forever, but there are better ways to get your money’s worth.

Thrifting, for one, is a great alternative. Emerging from a thrift shop with clothes that you hand-picked yourself can instill such a feeling of satisfaction. Thrifting is extremely gratifying and sustainable, allowing you to give a second life to clothes that would have otherwise taken up space in a landfill.

If you aren’t the biggest fan of thrifting, websites such as Depop and Etsy may be more your speed. These curated sites have thrifted and handmade pieces that are affordable and very cute.

Learning to sew or create your own clothes is another way to express your sense of style sustainably. Not only do you have complete control over the design process, but you will also have a new hobby to enjoy and explore.

Staying Mindful

Overall, mindfulness is important in today’s world. Express yourself through your outfits, but do so in a sustainable way. Take a moment before entering your credit card information and ask yourself if you truly need whatever it is you’re buying or if you can make an equally cute outfit from clothes you already have.

If you have that unshakeable urge to go shopping, try a new thrift store or explore apps like Depop and Etsy.

We all must do our part in creating a healthy and thriving environment, which includes detaching from harmful fast fashion trends.