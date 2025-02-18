2025 Super Bowl & Parade Recap from a Birds Fan

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Congratulations, Philadelphia Eagles!

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22. This is the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win in franchise history, winning for the first time in February 2018.

I am so unbelievably proud of this team and everything they accomplished this season. I had such a fun week, so continue reading to hear all about it.

Since my friends and I were unable to travel home for the game, we decided to make a dorm Super Bowl fun. The night before, we made buffalo chicken dip and taco dip. Both were amazing, especially for the dorm version, I’ll say.

The day of the Super Bowl, we headed to my friend Bella’s dorm to watch the big game. We set up the food and turned the game on. We were ready for kick-off.

Both teams took the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Because of the recent terrorist attacks, many victims, family, friends and first responders were honored. It was so beautiful to see everyone remembered, and it definitely brought a tear to all our eyes.

The Eagles were announced by Bradley Cooper, a Philly legend, with young super-fan Declan LeBaron. LeBaron went viral as an Eagles super-fan who suffers from systemic juvenile arthritis. When Cooper heard about his story he wanted to announce the birds with LeBaron by his side, saying, “I’ll do it, if Declan does it with me.”

The Chiefs picked tails and won the coin toss. With 6:30 minutes left in the first, Jalen Hurts threw to Jahan Dotson for a touchdown but came up a little short on the replay. During 1st-and-goal, Hurts scored with the trusted tush-push. The first quarter ended with a score of 7-0 Eagles.

Jake Elliot gave us three more on the board early in the second quarter. It was a 48-yard field goal attempt, after the Eagles defensive-line sacked Patrick Mahomes twice in a row.

Mahomes threw the ball and was intercepted by Cooper DeJean, who scored the touchdown. It was a pick-six and also his first touchdown in the NFL. Not a bad day for his first touchdown, considering it was the Super Bowl and his 22nd birthday.

With 1:45 left on the clock, Zack Baun intercepted the ball inside the 10-yard line. On second-down A.J Brown scored the touchdown. The Eagles went into the half with a score of 24-0.

Kendrick Lamar took the Super Bowl stage with special guest Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam. SZA performed and Producer Mustard came out. We also saw Serena Williams dancing in a cameo.

Jackson was narrating and also tells Lamar “That’s what America wants — nice and calm. You’re almost there–don’t mess this… ” Right after, Lamar broke out into “Not Like Us.” He didn’t mention a certain word, but still made sure to call Drake out.

Back to the game and early in the third quarter, there were two more back-to-back sacks on Mahomes. With seven minutes left on the clock, Hurts threw to Barkley for the first down. On fourth-down, Elliot got the Birds three more points on a 29-yard kick.

The Eagles defense was dominating the Chiefs offensive line. By the end of the game, the defense sacked Mahomes six times.

Hurts threw a long ball to DeVonta Smith for the touchdown. As Tom Brady said, the Chiefs expected Hurts to pass to Barkley. The Eagles knew Barkley was the biggest target in this game so they focused more on passing.

With 34 seconds left in the third quarter, Mahomes threw to Xavier Worthy for the touchdown. We headed into the fourth quarter with a score of 34-6 Philadelphia.

Elliot made another 48-yard attempt after a few great drives. Mahomes turned the ball over again with nine minutes left.​​ Then Elliot made a 50-yard field goal.

With 2:54 left on the clock, Mahomes threw to DeAndre Hopkins for the TD, and they got the two-point conversion. Then the Chiefs went for an onside kick and the Eagles had the ball.

Once the Chiefs got the ball back, Mahomes threw to Worthy again for another TD. It was thrown 50 yards but against the Eagles’ whole backup D-line. They also got the two-point conversion again, making it the final score 40-22.

I cried tears of joy and then ran to Beaver Aveue. It was definitely different, considering the fact I’m from South Philly and usually go to Broad Street. It was still fun and so great to see everyone celebrating this team.

A little later, I found out the Parade was set for Friday, Feb. 14. Then it was time for a trip home to South Philly.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, my dad picked up my friends and me and made the drive all the way home. I picked out my outfit and went to bed with “Dreams and Nightmares” playing in my head.

Parade day was finally here, and I got up bright and early. My friends met me, and we headed to Broad and Ritner.

The streets were lined, and there were even people on rooftops, but that’s Philly for you. It was a sea of green, and all I heard were Eagles chants. E-A-G-L-E-S!

Once the busses came down the street, I saw head coach Nick Sirianni, DeJean and Baun, just to name a few. Everyone on the streets and busses was having so much fun.

After all the busses had passed, we headed back to my house for food and to watch the speeches at the “Rocky steps.” Their speeches were very good, and I definitely cried the whole time. Tears of joy, of course.

Parade day was short, but I loved every minute. This was my second Eagles parade and I hope the city gets to have another championship parade soon.

Thank you for reading about my Super Bowl week. I hope you all had as much fun as I did. Go Birds!