Summer Outfit Staples You Will Wear On Repeat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is just around the corner, though the current weather is quite deceptive. I always wait until the last minute to collect the perfect pieces for summer, but this year I’ve started early, and you should do the same.

When the temperatures start to rise, your wardrobe deserves a refresh that matches the season. The right staples can make getting dressed both easy and fun. Whether you’re heading to brunch, the beach or just running errands, having a few go-to pieces will keep you from saying, “I have nothing to wear.”

One staple that has proven to never go out of style is a good pair of capris. They are the perfect balance between casual and elevated, making them incredibly versatile for a variety of summer plans. Some of my favorite styles are from Aritzia, which would pair perfectly with a tube top, which you most likely have in your closet.

Another summer outfit combination is a lightweight blouse paired with mini shorts and boots. Mini shorts have recently caught my attention, and of course, they are perfect for summer. I envision myself wearing this outfit to my aunt and uncle’s house for summer bonfires.

A pair of overalls with a bandeau top underneath is another easy summer staple that feels both casual and put together. The bandeau keeps it light and breathable for hotter days. I always see this outfit on Pinterest, and have always thought it was very cute and different from a typical outfit.

Front-opening shirts are also clutch for summertime. This piece is not only cute but incredibly practical when the heat becomes almost unbearable.

I personally love finding mine on Depop or in vintage shops, and I feel as though the vintage ones have a better silhouette. You can wear them open over a tank or bikini top, or with a cute bra underneath.

Matching activewear sets are another essential, being both comfortable and versatile. These sets are perfect for everything from morning walks to grabbing coffee. The best part is that they require no effort when it comes to putting an outfit together.

Plus, you can mix and match the pieces with other items in your wardrobe, making them a practical investment.

No summer outfit is complete without the right accessories. A good pair of sunglasses is a must. I was never a sunglasses wearer until I got a pair for Christmas, and I now consider them my child. Investing in a quality pair that suits your face shape can make even the simplest outfit look and feel elevated.

Another underrated but incredible accessory is a headscarf. Not only does it add a touch of detail to your outfit, but it’s also especially useful if you’re riding in a car with no roof or with the windows down. It can double as a belt scarf, which is a great way to make jeans more fun.

Start building your summer capsule wardrobe now, so you’ll be ready for any plans that may arise. Avoid the rush and extra fees by planning instead of relying on express shipping. If you’re like me and having outfits stress you out, skip that stress this summer.