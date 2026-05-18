Summer Of 2026 Blockbusters

There are so many great blockbusters on the horizon for this summer that you could spend your whole summer in the movie theaters. Here are five upcoming films you should watch this summer:
- “The Odyssey”
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Releases: July 17, 2026
Bringing the Odyssey to life is a big undertaking, and it has already been met with criticism. Many believe that “The Odyssey” is not accurate to the time because of the costumes and makeup within the film.
Although there may already be criticism attached to the film, I don’t believe it will lessen the crowds due to the star power attached to the film, such as Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o.
- “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”
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Releases: July 31, 2026
There are a lot of questions around this new Spider-Man movie. Who will Sadie Sink portray? Is this one of Holland and Zendaya’s last movies?
Unfortunately, only one of those questions can be answered by watching the movie.
A primary question from fans is how does Sink fit into the MCU? While there is speculation that she will portray Jean Grey or Rachel Summers, there was no confirmation of her character within the trailer. Therefore, one must go to the theater and watch this action-packed film to find answers.
- “Toy Story 5”
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Releases: June 19, 2026
As we all know, “Toy Story” is a classic. There are mixed emotions on this classic franchise.
Many are questioning, “When will it end?” while others are intrigued by the plot, drawing attention to the ignorance of traditional toys because of new technology. It will be interesting to see the reviews after the release.
- “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu”
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Releases: May 22, 2026
If you have not watched a “Star Wars” movie yet, I recommend you do so in preparation for May. If sci-fi won’t make you a fan, maybe Pedro Pascal will. Pascal will be returning to the franchise as Din Djarin.
Start binging.
- “Moana”
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Releases: July 10, 2026
It has been nearly 10 years since the original “Moana” film graced our screens. Now, children who weren’t even born when the film was released sing the songs that Auli’I Cravalho has blessed us with.
Now, the torch is being passed. Cravalho will not be playing Moana in the live-action film, though she will still be involved. The new Moana actress is Catherine Laga’aia.
Cravalho is 25 years old, and Laga’aia is 19 years old. In the first movie, Moana is 16 years old. Because the new “Moana” film is a live-action remake of the original “Moana,” it makes sense that casting went with the younger actress.
It will be interesting to hear the famous songs from the original “Moana” sung in a different voice. There is a lot of excitement and anticipation around this film. It will be one to be enjoyed by generations.
I feel as though in the past decade and a half or so, fewer people have been going to the movie theaters due to streaming services. I have noticed in the past two years or so a shift back to theaters. This is because of big, anticipated films that were put on streaming platforms right away, such as “Wicked.”
My hope for this summer is that these blockbusters, amongst others, will bring crowds to the theaters. I am hoping that the theaters will be filled, creating movie nostalgia.