Summer Of 2026 Blockbusters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are so many great blockbusters on the horizon for this summer that you could spend your whole summer in the movie theaters. Here are five upcoming films you should watch this summer:

“The Odyssey”

Releases: July 17, 2026 Bringing the Odyssey to life is a big undertaking, and it has already been met with criticism. Many believe that “The Odyssey” is not accurate to the time because of the costumes and makeup within the film. Although there may already be criticism attached to the film, I don’t believe it will lessen the crowds due to the star power attached to the film, such as Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

Releases: July 31, 2026 There are a lot of questions around this new Spider-Man movie. Who will Sadie Sink portray? Is this one of Holland and Zendaya’s last movies? Unfortunately, only one of those questions can be answered by watching the movie. A primary question from fans is how does Sink fit into the MCU? While there is speculation that she will portray Jean Grey or Rachel Summers, there was no confirmation of her character within the trailer. Therefore, one must go to the theater and watch this action-packed film to find answers.

“Toy Story 5”

Releases: June 19, 2026 As we all know, “Toy Story” is a classic. There are mixed emotions on this classic franchise. Many are questioning, “When will it end?” while others are intrigued by the plot, drawing attention to the ignorance of traditional toys because of new technology. It will be interesting to see the reviews after the release.

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu”

Releases: May 22, 2026 If you have not watched a “Star Wars” movie yet, I recommend you do so in preparation for May. If sci-fi won’t make you a fan, maybe Pedro Pascal will. Pascal will be returning to the franchise as Din Djarin. Start binging.

“Moana”