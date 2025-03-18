The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I have been championing Addison Rae and her pop star career for a couple of years now and I feel like the summer of 2025 will change things for her career.

We have already seen a rise in Rae’s popularity and music this year with the rise of “Diet Pepsi,” “Aquamarine” and the recently released “High Fashion.” Rae has completely revamped her style and brand from her TikTok days to the fashionista and star she is becoming.

“High Fashion” has been making waves all over social media. The song dropped on Valentine’s Day, along with a music video that showcased Rae in a series of avant-garde fashion looks.

The lyrics, the fashion, the glitter bra and the dance moves are so uniquely her own and refreshing. In a world of carbon copies and industry plants, I love seeing someone be authentically themselves.

I also personally loved her last two music videos, but this one stood out against the rest. The song and video make you feel as though you are in another world full of glitter, dancing and fabulous clothes. There is a sense of being free and careless that emulates her persona, which I think is what people are so drawn to.

While Rae does take inspiration from iconic pop girls like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, it is clear she is not trying to copy anyone as she forges her path in the music industry. In fact, one of her songs “Nothing On But The Radio” was originally written for Gaga.

Could summer 2025 solidify her place in the pop world? It’s rumored that Rae will be releasing her first studio album following these three singles. This release could make or break her career but I am pretty confident that she has not yet reached her peak.

On Jan. 21, Rolling Stone Magazine announced that Rae would be the February 2025 Cover star. Along with the cover came an article discussing whether she would be able to fully leave her TikTok persona behind in the search for pop star fame.

The article reads, “Can she reinvent herself as a pop supernova — and earn respect along the way?” I think we have pretty good evidence that the answer to this question is yes. The sole fact that she is a Rolling Stone cover girl is huge in itself and is certainly setting her up for a successful future.

Rae is only 24 and was already able to completely rebrand herself in a very impressive way. She went from a young country girl making dance videos to a blooming pop star. The best artists are able to reinvent themselves constantly in order to keep things fresh and new, which is a quality Rae definitely has in her arsenal.

“Diet Pepsi” has almost 20 million views on YouTube and “High Fashion” is got to about 3 million after about a week. Rae also has almost 40 million followers on Instagram alone. Rae has the followers and popularity to make it big in Hollywood.

The only question left to answer is “Will the music live up to its expectations”? I, for one, hope it does!