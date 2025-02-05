Studying Abroad: Is it Worth It?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spent last semester studying abroad in Valencia, Spain. It was one of the most difficult yet most rewarding decisions I have ever made.

I really enjoyed my time and learned a lot in the past few months, so I thought I would share some of my reflections.

STudying abroad was different than i thought Compared to my preconceptions, studying abroad isn’t easier or harder, just different. My classes were easier, but I’m not sure if that was because of the program or just the fact that it was a study abroad course. Either way, I’m back on campus this semester and already drowning in work. It was also harder than expected to find my routine. Even by the end of the program, I didn’t really have one. If there’s something new I wanted to try, I just found space in my schedule and did it. However, studying abroad was so different from my life at Penn State, where I usually have my weekly workout classes, work, club meetings and more. I also barely felt any homesickness, which is something that really makes me happy. For me, that means I was able to really enjoy my experience.

i have learned so much, but that doesn’t make it all easier My host parents only spoke Spanish, and all of my classes were Spanish classes (for my major). I can tell that I have learned so much. Everything about my Spanish has improved. However, it definitely does not make it easier to be speaking my second language all day, and it also made me realize how much slang and expressions I use when I speak in English. I have also learned so much about other cultures, how things work in different countries, traveling and more. Even though I always knew that things around the world didn’t function the same as they do in the US, it was fun to see the differences in real life and learn from them For example, no sales tax nor tipping in restaurants.

making friends was easier than i thought Since my program was a small amount around 30 people, and everyone was “stuck in the same situation” of only really interacting with their host families and students in the program, everyone was a lot more open to being friends and hanging out spontaneously. I really liked the fact that there were no solid friend groups, and that even though a lot of people came from the University of Virginia, they weren’t exclusive with their friendships. At PSU, I interact with a lot of people who spend time with all of their high school friends because they all decided on PSU, which sometimes makes me feel lonely and homesick. However, since everyone here is sort of “on their own” in the sense of location, it was so easy to bond with people. Photo by Ian Dooley from Unsplash