‘Stranger Things’ Star Marries Jon Bon Jovi’s Son

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi secretly tied the knot with a close friends and family destination ceremony in May at the beautiful Italian Villa Cetinale. They announced it publicly on Wednesday Oct. 2, posting their wedding pictures on Instagram.

Being nostalgic, let’s look back on this lovely couple’s history and the wedding details like what was worn and who was there.

Couple’s History

During the summer of 2021, Brown and Bongiovi started their relationship by meeting on Instagram and becoming friends in real life. The two then began their romance and have publicly shared cute pictures and professions of love since then.

Together, the couple has traveled to Europe, gone to a Harry Styles Concert, celebrated birthdays, supported each other in premiers and nailed debuting at Red Carpet events.

They confirmed their engagement in April 2023 with Instagram posts, where they are hugging and Brown’s new diamond ring sparkling on her hand.

In February 2024, Brown announced during her time on “The Tonight Show” how Bongiovi proposed underwater because they “bonded over diving.” She recalls how the ring “fell off” her hand “and plummeted,” but her fiancé was there to save the day, chasing after the ring.

Brown teased their secret wedding with a post in June 2024 at Universal Studios. In the picture, Brown is wearing shorts that say “Wifey” and a hat that says “Wife of the Party”.

However, wedding pictures were just released in October, keeping the ceremony under wraps for about 5 months.

Gowns and Tuxes

Wedding attire is certainly a detail to be pointed out and admired.

Brown brought her A game when choosing her ceremony gown and even showing up in three others.

Her ceremony gown was a custom Galia Lahav with intricate lace details and a Monvieve sheer veil with the same lace pattern. Brown’s jewelry and makeup were kept minimal.

According to People, she also had a corset-style bridal dress, including a high neckline, cap sleeves and a tiered skirt. Changing again for cake cutting, Brown wore a different lace-detailed, backless dress by Oscar de la Renta. For the reception, she changes a last time into a satin, off-the-shoulder mini dress.

Not only did her dresses change but her hair changed through each outfit from an updo with pieces that framed her face to a different updo to being down in waves.

For the groom, Bongiovi wore an ivory Italian tuxedo with black pants and changed into a black suit for the reception.

Private Wedding

Brown and Bongiovi decided to have their wedding with people they were closest to, keeping it smaller.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi were in attendance along with Robert Brown and Kelly Brown. Both sets of parents can be seen in pictures and according to People, reported that “it was a very low-key, romantic affair with their family as they said their vows.”

Brown had expressed to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) how she wanted to keep things more private since this was one of those moments “you only get to live once,” having so much attention on it “felt unnatural.”

“I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest,” Brown said.

Celebrating her friendship with her onscreen “Papa” from “Stranger Things,” Brown asked Matthew Modine to officiate her wedding. Although onscreen, Brown and Modine are always against each other, in real life the two seem to be the best of friends, especially after giving him such a significant role on her special day.

Modine told Access how honored he was and said “It was such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

“Forever and Always” is their promise, as both used the statement as their captions for their wedding pictures. A beautiful wedding for a beautiful couple.