Stephen DeMarco Is The Most Insufferable Character And Here’s Why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been on social media recently, then you have most likely heard about the Hulu hit show, “Tell Me Lies.” Now, if you have seen it (and if you haven’t, watch it right now), then you definitely share my intense hatred for Stephen DeMarco. In no particular order, these are some of his most diabolical moments, making him the most insufferable character I have ever seen.

Leaving Macy for Dead

This is truly Stephen’s first evil moment that we see, and arguably the worst thing he has ever done (although there are just so many that it is impossible to choose). If you have not seen the show, Stephen drives drunk and gets into a car accident, ultimately killing the passenger in his car, Macy, whom he was previously romantically linked to. Not only does he leave her for dead, but he originally claimed he had never met her, then later said she was the one driving, and allowed his best friend’s little brother to take the blame. This whole storyline takes place within the early parts of season one and ultimately establishes everything that we need to know about Stephen’s character. It shows the viewers early on that he is incredibly selfish and will do whatever it takes to protect himself.

Leaving Lucy for Diana at the Hawaiian Party

One thing about Stephen that never changes is that he is a notorious womanizer. He constantly juggles Lucy and Diana, as well as Macy, at the beginning of the show. Even though this is true, it was still shocking when he ditched Lucy at the party that they went to together. After a short conversation with Diana, he decides to rekindle their relationship for a possible law internship with her father. Not only is he a player, but he will also hurt the ones that he claims to love for his own potential success. I mean, come on, he left Lucy in a coconut bra!

Cheating on Every Girl He Encounters

As I mentioned earlier, Stephen is widely known for treating women terribly, particularly the ones with whom he is romantically involved. There has not been a single relationship that we see him in where he does not cheat on his girlfriends. Most often, he cheats on these girls with Lucy, the main character of the show, who falls under Stephen’s spell. Maybe this just means that Stephen and Lucy are really in love and meant to be, but I believe it has much more to do with Stephen being a compulsive liar. It really is not that hard to break it off with these girls, but he would much rather keep them around for what they could do for him.

Sending Diana’s Nudes to Her Dad

Yes, you read that correctly. After finding out that Diana had concocted a plan to make Stephen break up with her and that it was not his own doing, he sent her private photos exchanged between them to her father. I don’t even know how one could explain this away. This was someone that he was in a long-term relationship with and had already treated her terribly. The fact that he took those private pictures that she once entrusted him with and attempted to ruin her life with them is so disgusting. I believe that this is one of his absolute worst moments and is an excellent representation of his character.

Becoming Lucy’s TA After They Broke Up

After humiliating Lucy at the Hawaiian party, where he left with Diana, he realizes she is in one of his professors’ classes right after his. Solely because he is obsessed with messing with her and ruining her life, he convinces the professor to allow him to be the teacher’s assistant for her class. This is an entirely new level of crazy and evil. Lucy is so distraught and fearful over this that she actually drops the class, and her GPA suffers from it. Was it really not enough for him to leave her at that party that he had to continue to haunt her? In Stephen’s case, it never seems to be enough for him.

Getting Engaged to Lucy’s Estranged Childhood BFF