Starbucks Fall Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that! So, what about the girlies who are not big on pumpkin spice? I am here to relate and inform you that there is a wide range of options to choose from when it comes to the Starbucks 2025 fall menu, and these are the best few!

Iced Apple Crisp oATMILK shAKEN eSPRESSO

Obviously, a girl cannot walk into Starbucks without grabbing a good thirst-quenching beverage. Half of the time, when I am leaving the restaurant, there is some sort of shaken espresso in my hand. For the fall season, I have invested a lot of my finances into the iced apple crisp oatmilk shaken espresso, which is truly the perfect taste to ring in the season. Cinnamon is always a necessity when it comes to coffee, and a little goes a long way; now coincide it with a sweet, radiant touch and it is absolutely perfect.

pECAN OATMILK CORTADO

This drink is perfect for a quick energy boost and flavor wonderland. I was too stubborn to try this because I am usually a sipper more than a chugger, and most times would pick a cold coffee over the hot ones. The Pecan Oatmilk Cortado is my exception. There is nothing else I would want from Starbucks when I am running late or half asleep anywhere, because it is the perfect size for a quick sip that will keep my energy up. Not to mention, the pecan flavor is one that surprised me for the better and kept me coming back for more, especially when I am not craving anything too sweet.

PUMPKIN CREAM CHAI

For all my non-coffee lovers, do not worry, I will never forget about you! At times that coffee does not appeal to me or it is simply too late in the day to enjoy such amounts of caffeine, I count on a Pumpkin Cream Chai to pick me up. I can see how sometimes pumpkin can be a bit much and take over a drink’s identity; however, this chai is perfectly creamy in a way that the pumpkin compliments it in the best way possible. I will add that chai in itself is perfect the way it comes, and by all means does not need the pumpkin flavor to shine, but it is just as delicious with the spice added, and gives me the “Gilmore Girls” fall vibe that I am always in need of this time of the year.

Baked Apple Croissant

Now that we have recognized Starbucks’ finest fall drinks, let’s get into the nitty-gritty of what to eat when you are hungry. Starbucks may not be known for the food in the same way that they are with beverages, but I promise that the baked apple croissant does not disappoint. I first tried this bakery item during last year’s fall season, and honestly was not the biggest fan. However, this year I tried it again, and this time warmed it up in a microwave with some melted butter on top before digging in, and it was truly divine. This has officially become my go-to when I need a little fall treat to bring back my personality.

Jalapeno Chicken Pocket