This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As college students, we are given only eight semesters to make the most of what is traditionally a four-year transitional period of life.

There is no other point where we will be both (relatively) free of responsibility, but also given the freedom of being fully responsible with our time.

With so little time given to experience college life, it is important to make the most of each of the eight semesters we are given.

Although it is an unpopular opinion, I believe that spring semester is better than the fall semester.

Spring semester is often overlooked because it welcomes us back with the coldest weather of the year and has a perceived lack of events, but there are still plenty of aspects that make it memorable in its own way.

Original photo by Hayley Hensinger

Compared to fall, spring starts fresh back from a much shorter break. For people that enjoy winter, the first month of this is the perfect time to experience cozy winter weather. State College also looks beautiful covered in snow.

Eventually we all get tired of the snow and the cold weather gets a bit repetitive. However, that makes the anticipation for warmer weather even higher.

It is still possible to experience good weather in the spring. At some point, our perception of what weather is deemed as warm shifts and we end up celebrating days over 50 degrees.

One of my favorite spring experiences is when all the students gather on the HUB lawn once the sun starts making frequent appearances.

As a way of chasing warmer weather, many students take advantage of spring break to travel to tropical destinations.

Although spring break isn’t technically an event hosted by the school, it can’t go without mention as something most students look forward to.

Jackie Ryan / Her Campus

Arguably, fall semester is primarily seen as football season. The first semester of the school year is designated to everything football related: tailgates, games and sometimes post game celebrations.

In a school with as big of a football culture as Penn State, it can be easy to overlook all the other events that also make up the “Penn State experience.”

THON, the Blue and White Game and Movin’ On are all big Penn State events and they all take place in the spring.

Spring semester is just an inverted version of the fall. It is still full of events and traditions that are all key in experiencing college to the fullest extent.

Other non-school affiliated traditions such as State Patties and formals are also opportunities to make memories.

When coming out of the winter, I find that all these events are so much more fun because they mark the end of another full school year and the true beginning of summer.

Outside of the school hosted events, small moments can also add to the fun of spring semester.

Making weekend plans with friends, hosting Galentines or even birthday parties can also make this semester more exciting.

It can be easier to focus on the negatives of spring semester but half of our college experience is spent during the months of January through early May.

After graduation, there won’t be as many vivid memories about all of the not fun aspects of college. Yes, this is preparation for entering the “real world” but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t take advantage of the fun we can have now.