Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As finals creep closer, it’s time to find those hidden gems at State College where we can kick back and relax between study sessions.

If you and your partner, friend or group are itching for some excitement to break up the routine, keep reading to discover the top spots for a sweet spring date at Penn State.

Mount nittany hiking trail

If you’re seeking excitement on your date, look no further than Mount Nittany.

Hiking up its trails offers not only stunning views, but also an opportunity to bond over shared challenges and triumphs. It’s not just breathtaking; you also get to be among those giant mountains you see while driving to State College.

Bring along some snacks for a picnic at one of the scenic spots or simply cherish each other’s company surrounded by nature. Whether you reach the mountain top or not, the memories you’ll create on this adventure are bound to make it a hit.

Mount Nittany Overlook
The Arboretum at penn state

If you’re still up for some outdoor exploration, the arboretum is where it’s at.

The Arboretum at Penn State is like stepping into a dream, with its stunning array of colorful flowers and beautiful water fountains. Rain or shine, this place is always a winner for a leisurely walk.

It’s the perfect spot to take a break from the chaos of campus life and just soak in the beauty of nature. Whether it’s sunny, rainy, or cloudy, the arboretum never disappoints — it’s a little slice of paradise right here at Penn State.

@aw.pennstate

let’s go to penn state’s arboretum !!! #pennstate #psu #happyvalley #statecollege #statecollegepa #student #weare #wearepennstate🦁 #wearepennstate #college #collegelife #socollege #collegememories #nittanylions #letsgostate #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #sunday #sundayfunday #nature #naturelover #arboretum #pennstatearboretum #trees #flowers #sunset #naturewalk

♬ Zach Bryan Revival MC4D Remix – MC4D
Penn State’s famous arboretum
2000 degrees

If you’re up for some indoor fun and feeling artsy, 2000 Degrees is the spot for you.

Here, you can let your creativity flow by painting your pottery. They’ve got all sorts of paints and pottery pieces to pick from, so you can make it your own.

It’s a great chance to get together with your friends and have a blast. Whether you’re a Picasso in the making or just looking for a good time, 2000 Degrees is where it’s at for a fun and memorable experience.

@psuhiddengems

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out 2000 Degrees 🔥 located in downtown State College, PA📍 A great place to spend some quality time with your loved ones and friends! There’s so many different items and colors to choose from 👨‍🎨💙🤍 #pottery #painting #psu #hiddengems #statecollege

♬ Roxanne – Instrumental – Califa Azul
2000 Degrees in State College
Federal TAPHOUSE

When it comes to planning a special date night, one of my top picks is the Federal Taphouse.

Tucked away above the Target in downtown State College, it’s got that perfect blend of ambiance and delicious food. Speaking of food, let me tell you, they’ve got an incredible variety of top-tier American dishes that never disappoint.

From juicy burgers to mouthwatering salads, there’s something for every palate. And let’s not forget about the drinks — if you’re of age, they’ve got a fantastic selection to choose from.

So, whether you’re celebrating a milestone or just looking to enjoy a memorable evening with someone special, Federal Taphouse is the place to be.

Federal Taphouse Pork Sliders
Tadashi

Tadashi holds a special place in my heart as another top choice for a memorable date night.

Renowned for its exquisite sushi rolls and delectable side dishes, such as the spicy kani salad, every visit is a culinary adventure. The freshness of the fish and the burst of flavors in each bite truly make this experience worth every penny.

With generous portions and a diverse menu, you’re sure to get the bang for your buck. It’s no wonder why Tadashi consistently ranks among the best Japanese restaurants in town.

If you’re craving an authentic Japanese dining experience that’s sure to impress, look no further than Tadashi.

Tadashi Japanese Restaurant in State College

I hope that you are able to enjoy the rest of the spring semester, and don’t hesitate to try some of these date spots in town!

Rachel is currently navigating her way through her third year at Pennsylvania State University. Born and raised in picturesque Bucks County, Pennsylvania, She has got a bit of that small-town charm in my roots. One of her favorite pastimes is delving into the captivating worlds of romantic comedies and mysteries through the pages of books. Rachel finds joy in staying in the loop with the ever-evolving contexts of Generation Z by exploring various social media platforms. Family and friends are the heartbeat of her life, and she relishes every moment spent with them. Whether it's the comfort of familiar faces or embarking on new adventures together, these connections are what truly matter to her. Now, here's a quirky tidbit about Rachel: she possess the somewhat unusual talent of reciting any line from the TV show Friends, and it all starts with the first hint of a sentence. Friends isn't just a show to her; it's a personal favorite that has subtly woven its influence into her personality and sense of humor, shaping her in ways she might not even realize. Life is a journey, and Rachel is embracing every twist and turn it brings!