As finals creep closer, it’s time to find those hidden gems at State College where we can kick back and relax between study sessions.

If you and your partner, friend or group are itching for some excitement to break up the routine, keep reading to discover the top spots for a sweet spring date at Penn State.

Mount nittany hiking trail

If you’re seeking excitement on your date, look no further than Mount Nittany. Hiking up its trails offers not only stunning views, but also an opportunity to bond over shared challenges and triumphs. It’s not just breathtaking; you also get to be among those giant mountains you see while driving to State College. Bring along some snacks for a picnic at one of the scenic spots or simply cherish each other’s company surrounded by nature. Whether you reach the mountain top or not, the memories you’ll create on this adventure are bound to make it a hit.

The Arboretum at penn state

If you’re still up for some outdoor exploration, the arboretum is where it’s at. The Arboretum at Penn State is like stepping into a dream, with its stunning array of colorful flowers and beautiful water fountains. Rain or shine, this place is always a winner for a leisurely walk. It’s the perfect spot to take a break from the chaos of campus life and just soak in the beauty of nature. Whether it’s sunny, rainy, or cloudy, the arboretum never disappoints — it’s a little slice of paradise right here at Penn State.

2000 degrees

If you’re up for some indoor fun and feeling artsy, 2000 Degrees is the spot for you. Here, you can let your creativity flow by painting your pottery. They’ve got all sorts of paints and pottery pieces to pick from, so you can make it your own. It’s a great chance to get together with your friends and have a blast. Whether you’re a Picasso in the making or just looking for a good time, 2000 Degrees is where it’s at for a fun and memorable experience.

Federal TAPHOUSE

When it comes to planning a special date night, one of my top picks is the Federal Taphouse. Tucked away above the Target in downtown State College, it’s got that perfect blend of ambiance and delicious food. Speaking of food, let me tell you, they’ve got an incredible variety of top-tier American dishes that never disappoint. From juicy burgers to mouthwatering salads, there’s something for every palate. And let’s not forget about the drinks — if you’re of age, they’ve got a fantastic selection to choose from. So, whether you’re celebrating a milestone or just looking to enjoy a memorable evening with someone special, Federal Taphouse is the place to be.

