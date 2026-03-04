Spring Break Destinations That Won’t Break The Bank

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Break is closer than you think. One week of pure bliss with Canvas and Outlook notifications turned off. But where should you go if you don’t want to make a dent in your bank account?

Whether it’s to a tropical beach or to some beautiful mountains, here are some options to pack your Instagram story while also keeping your bank account packed.

Miami, Florida Miami has the perfect mix of beach and party life. Known for its beautiful and warm beaches, it’s a perfect place to soak in the sun or to go paragliding. The beach is also a perfect spot for early morning runs or late-night biking. The Miami nightlife is also well known. Perfect for people who like to get dressed up and dance at high-energy clubs. The clubs are known to peak during the dead of night, and some are even open 24 hours during the weekend. Nassau, Bahamas Nassau, Bahamas, often seen as a cruise stop, it can be a full spring break trip as well. This place is perfect for beach lovers. Spending the entire day under the sun and in the clear blue waters. If you’re someone who likes an early evening at the Spa, Nassau has some top-tier spas for you. A boat tour is also perfect for someone who likes celebrities. This tour will show you houses owned by Johnny Depp, Shakira and even Oprah. Finally, a stroll through the shopping markets can’t be forgotten. New York, New York For the East Coast lovers, we have the infamous New York City. From shopping to nightlife, and everything in between, NYC has it all. From the Museum of Modern Art to the Museum of Natural History, museum lovers will not be disappointed in the supply of them in New York City. The markets for shops and duplicates are also not at short supply. To make a perfect day in a perfect city, stop by a Broadway show and end the night with a slice of famous New York City pizza. The nightlife is also very comparable to Miami. Think of all of the OG movies from the early 2000s, match that vibe, get dressed up and enjoy a night at the bars. The Florida Keys Last but not least, ending it where we started: Florida. The Florida Keys are one of the many renowned places in Florida. Contrary to Miami, the Keys are more quiet and homely. Early beach days to sunset bike rides, there is something for everybody in the Keys, such as a beautiful nature conservatory that has butterflies you can walk around with. Water activities can include parasailing, or something calmer like a sunset cruise. The Keys are also home to beautiful wildlife and sea creatures that you can often interact with.

Planning a trip for Spring Break doesn’t need to mean you have to spend a lot of money. Choose a place within your budget and plan out expenses before you go. Make sure you allow yourself to enjoy the trip rather than worrying about it after you return home.

Finally, have fun, but don’t forget to redownload Canvas before you get back on campus.