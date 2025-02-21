This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Spring semester just started, so it’s that time of the year to lock in and embrace new beginnings. Whether it is your last college semester or first spring semester, we are all in need of a good playlist refresher.

I’ve found the best songs to get the spring semester rolling in the best way, because we all know music is the key to everything.

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“DtMF” is a given on this playlist after the insane Bad Bunny drop during the new year. Bad Bunny is a staple even for non-Spanish speakers, as his music resonates deep within the soul. The translation of the title is “I should have taken more pictures.” While the song refers to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican culture and history, this phrase can apply to many other instances. Living in the moment is something we should all practice, but it does no harm to “snap a photo” and do things to help keep memories alive. Life passes by in an instant, especially in college. Don’t regret not being able to have more pictures to pass on through the generations.

“BMF” – SZA

Dare I say we have encountered the song of the summer (in winter)? SZA never fails to create hit after hit. This time she has our relationship girlies covered. Cuffed or not, “BMF” encapsulates every happy feeling that comes with the spring semester. The sound is extremely entrancing and you can’t help but sing every lyric. I would add the entirety of “SOS Deluxe: LANA” to this list if I could.

“Supernatural (feat. Troye Sivan)” – Ariana Grande, Troye Sivan

Minus the atrocious Grammy snubs, 2024 was Ariana Grande’s year. The release of “eternal sunshine (slightly deluxe and also live)” brought us amazing remixes. One of those is “Supernatural (with Troye Sivan).” Sivan and Grande have proven to us all how well their voices blend with the release of their collaboration “Dance To This,” and this fact was heightened during this new collab. Sivan’s presence on this track brings a whole new perspective and range to this story compared to the solo version. It is an out-of-body-experience type of song that is worth every listen.

“BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Bad Bunny

Every single Bad Bunny song is a hit, and I can guarantee you “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” will be played everywhere in 2025. Some of our favorite songs have the saddest meanings and the most danceable beats. Bad Bunny completely delivers in this category. Music is so special for so many reasons. Spanish speakers can admire the true beauty within the story that Bad Bunny delivers and the tribute to Puerto Rican culture with the salsa sound. On the flip side, non-Spanish speakers can enjoy simply feeling the music. That is what is so beautiful about this song and album.

“Superglue” – ROLE MODEL

There’s nothing more we love than romanticizing life, especially in college. “Superglue” is a song straight out of a 2000’s rom-com that will make you feel overwhelmingly happy. College is a time when we figure ourselves out and deal with the many people we encounter in life. “Superglue” tells the story of exactly this. Plus, who doesn’t love a good situationship song?

“One Of Your Girls” – Troye Sivan

Speaking of a good situationship, “One Of Your Girls” perfectly blends love and the spring-to-summer transition. Troye Sivan will never miss when it comes to a pop hit. “One Of Your Girls” is perfect for romanticizing your walk to class or library study session. Grab your favorite overpriced drink and some noise-cancelling headphones and you have the perfect song to play on repeat.

“Otro Atradecer” – Bad Bunny, The Marias

No lies were told when I said Bad Bunny can make a hit song. “Otro Atradecer” is a beautiful song that can be played no matter the season. The beat of this song has the perfect springtime vibe when the flowers start to bloom and school is starting to become routine again. The Marias feature on this song also adds the most magical, dreamy sound to our ears.

“Till Forever Falls Apart” – Ashe, FINNEAS