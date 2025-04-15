The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who doesn’t love a new pair of cute sneakers? We all love the classic Adidas Campus 00s, Adidas Sambas and New Balances, but I have now found some less popular and less basic pairs for you.

I for one, am always on the lookout for the newest, trendiest pairs, and I am going to tell you exactly what those are for this upcoming spring and summer.

Gola Gola might be the next big sneaker brand, and I jumped on the trend early. These sneakers come in so many different styles and colors, ranging from a beautiful kelly green to a bright pink. After much back and forth, I chose the silver metallic pair. Although they aren’t the most neutral pair of shoes I own, I knew they would match great with my beachy outfits this summer. Another pro of Gola’s variety of sneakers is the price. Without any sales going on, these shoes range from $100-$130, which is very comparable to the majority of its competitors. I got my pair of Gola’s just about two weeks ago, and I wore them during spring break in Miami. They were super comfortable to walk around in and, more importantly, super stylish. I can’t wait to bring them on all of my summer trips. White/Green/Gray Gola Sneakers Dolce Vita Although I already knew about Dolce Vita and their many pairs of sandals, heels and other summery shoes, I didn’t look into their sneakers until recently. I was pleasantly surprised at how many options they have and how cute their sneakers are. There is a perfect combination of frilly, summery sneakers, as well as leather, dramatic sneakers. Dolce Vita’s shoes tend to be on the more expensive side, ranging from $130-$160, but they are a great option if you are willing to spend a bit extra. P.S. Check out their sandals, heels and wedges for this upcoming summer as well. They are adorable! Gold Metallic Dolce Vita Sneakers Coolway I was first exposed to the brand Coolway from a TikTok ad that I saw. Usually, I scroll right past ads on social media, but these shoes caught my eye. It was a super cute pink pair with green accents, which I immediately loved. Pink and green are always a great color scheme. I was interested right away and went to the website and was surprised at how many styles and colors this brand has in just sneakers alone. There are so many pairs I would like to buy for myself eventually, and they all have thick sole,s which insinuates comfort. Of these three brands, Coolway is the most affordable, as most of their sneakers are $100. Cream/Red/Black Coolway Sneakers

All of these brands featured above, I highly recommend taking a trip over to each of their websites to see just how many styles and colors they have to offer. Any of these three brands of sneakers would be the perfect complement to your summer wardrobe, as they are cute but comfortable and supportive as well.