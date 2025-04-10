Sleepover Essentials: A Complete Go-Bag Checklist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The story goes: girl meets boy, boy invites girl over, girl lacks the necessities and spends an uncomfortable night in an uncomfortable place. Or maybe girl meets girl, or boy meets boy, maybe even they meet them or they meet her.

Meet whoever you meet. You get the gist. The story always ends in discomfort.

While the choice of walking home under the cover of darkness is always an option, the most common path is taken in the morning, in a classic “shameful” manner.

We’ve all hooked up with someone and stayed over at their place. There’s nothing actually shameful about it, but walking home in the morning, disheveled after falling asleep somewhere random without the chance to brush your teeth or set a glass of water out is just not ideal.

Sleepovers can be an art if you do them right, though. While there is nothing intrinsically beautiful about staying in the unorganized, laundry-ridden college hookup’s room we’re all currently picturing, there is a way to master having to sleep in one.

Spending the night with someone should make you feel good before, during and after. So, let’s dive into some must-have items for freshening up that’ll transform your long, uncomfortable night into a 10-minute pre-game of self-care, as well as turn that walk of shame into a stride of accomplishment.

Even if you’re not grabbing this bag to spend a night somewhere, having comfort items ready to go is a tool beyond convenience for feeling fresh 24 hours a day, seven days a week, no matter where you are.

To start, you need a designated bag, an old purse per se. We’re going to utilize what you already have and make a pit stop at Target’s travel section if need be.

Your hair Grab mini versions of whatever you most typically use. The less tangled your hair, the better. Take time to get your knots out before you go to bed, put it in a braid, pull it up, do whatever you need to do to make waking up more seamless. Nobody likes having a rat’s nest to deal with, so the sooner you tame it, the better. A brush

Or a comb

Most importantly, a hair tie or clip Your face Now, this is up to preference. We have a few different options here. Makeup removing wipes. I know some people have qualms about these, but something is better than nothing

is better than nothing A rag, if you simply want something clean to either wipe or dry your face with

A travel pack of baby wipes — this option has multiple freshening-up uses. Think for your face or your case… if you catch my drift. The mini pack of water wipes in the Target travel section is perfect. Your teeth And the fact that you don’t have a toothbrush for them. Again, here are a few options. Mini mouthwash

Gum or mints

Floss, because the aforementioned items can only do so much to actually clean your teeth.

A toothbrush, if you’re that committed. Extra Clothes The wonders a fresh pair of socks and undies can do! Go ahead and shove a pair of both into your new go-bag. For primping: to feel cute and look extra yummy A mini sample of perfume or deodorant, if you have one lying around. Think fresh-smelling, not sweet.

A tasty lip gloss

A mini mirror for quickdraw vanity use when they leave the room.

Cute undies

A lash curler is a must-have if you go through the effort of getting your mascara off and need a perk up.

Eye drops to combat the effects of that mascara you didn’t feel like taking off.

Advil, just in case. Grab a spoolie for those lashes and brows, too. Some things you don’t want to forget Any medications. I’m looking at you, birth control girlies.

Protection, in case they “don’t have any.”

Tampons to avoid any period horror stories.

Your comfort water bottle, refreshed and filled with ice.

One big ticket item you’ll want to carry with you is Aquaphor. It’s the best multi-purpose item there is. It works as a moisturizer, a lippy, to tame your brows or coat your lashes or can even be used down there beforehand for your comfort during.

Whether you’re grabbing your new go-bag in preparation for a long day of running errands, a night out or a sleepover with your friends (or more than friends), having a pre-packed bag with all the necessities you need to stay and feel fresh is an undeniable convenience.