Skip the Scares: 10 Fall Films to Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not everyone loves blood, guts and jump scares when Halloween rolls around. For some, the ideal October night means curling up in a blanket, sipping a hot drink and watching something that feels like fall — no monsters required.

Here are 10 cozy, fall-themed movies to set the autumn mood without the horror.

“You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

Few films capture the magic of fall in New York quite like “You’ve Got Mail”. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star as rival bookstore owners who unknowingly fall for each other online. Between the golden foliage, cozy coffee shops and nostalgic soundtrack, this Nora Ephron classic feels like a cinematic pumpkin spice latte. It’s perfect for anyone craving a romantic escape filled with charm, laughter and that crisp, big-city autumn energy.

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

This quintessential rom-com not only gave us one of the most memorable love stories ever told but also some of the most iconic fall imagery on film. The Central Park scenes drenched in orange leaves, paired with witty dialogue and jazzy background music, make it the perfect movie for sweater weather. It’s thoughtful, funny and cozy — a film that grows warmer with every rewatch.

“Practical magic” (1998)

If you like just a touch of witchy energy without crossing into horror, “Practical Magic” is ideal. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witchy sisters trying to navigate love, loss, and a family curse in a charming seaside town. With its candles, cauldrons and sisterly bond, this film is the cinematic version of curling up with a cup of tea and a good book on a stormy night.

“Good Will Hunting” (1997)

Set against the backdrop of Boston’s autumn, “Good Will Hunting” offers emotional warmth and intellectual depth. Matt Damon’s performance as a troubled genius paired with Robin Williams’ heartfelt mentorship makes this story deeply moving. It’s a film about growth, vulnerability and self-worth — themes that can resonate during fall, a season of change and reflection.

“Little Women” (2019)

Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” is a cozy masterpiece full of soft lighting, knitted shawls and the warmth of family life. The film’s autumn scenes — full of crackling fires, handwritten letters and shared meals — feel like a love letter to the season. Whether you’re drawn to Jo’s creative spirit or Beth’s gentle soul, it’s the kind of story that makes you want to bake bread and write in your journal.

“Knives Out” (2019)

If you want a movie that blends mystery with fall aesthetics, “Knives Out” is your perfect pick. It’s not scary — just smart, stylish and packed with humor. The film’s New England mansion setting, plaid outfits and moody lighting create the ultimate autumnal atmosphere. Plus, Chris Evans’ now-famous cable-knit sweater is reason enough to watch.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009)

Wes Anderson’s stop-motion gem is a visual ode to fall. The film’s warm orange and brown tones, quirky humor and endearing characters make it both comforting and clever. Whether you’re watching it alone or with friends, “Fantastic Mr. Fox” delivers the right balance of nostalgia and whimsy to make you feel like a kid again — in the best possible way.

“Dead Poets Society” (1989)

Set at a New England prep school surrounded by vibrant autumn leaves, “Dead Poets Society” captures both the beauty and melancholy of fall. Robin Williams shines as an English teacher who inspires his students to “seize the day.” The mix of academic settings, cozy sweaters and introspective themes makes it a moving choice for anyone craving something thoughtful and emotional.

“Julie & Julia” (2009)

Food lovers, this one’s for you. “Julie & Julia” intertwines the stories of Julia Child and a modern-day blogger who finds inspiration in Child’s recipes. Between the sizzling butter, hearty stews and cozy kitchen scenes, it’s a movie that practically smells like cinnamon and roast chicken. It’s ideal for a fall night spent cooking, baking or just living vicariously through Meryl Streep’s Julia.

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” (2013)