6 Songs To Welcome Your Spring Era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is the time of year when it all starts changing.

The wind stops knocking us off our feet, the sun shines a little brighter and there’s a group of guys playing Spikeball on the quad. Best of all, it means you’ve almost made it through the semester despite all the speed bumps along the way.

As the weather warms up, here are six songs to listen to that will help you seamlessly enter a new, sunnier era of your year.

“Cannock Chase” by Labi Saffre With a trilling guitar intro, Labi Saffre concocts a lightweight feel that feels just like laying outside with your roommates, enjoying the warmth of the sun mixed with a slightly cool breeze. The intricate guitar melodies work in tandem with each other to create a beautiful sound. “Cannock Chase” feels both intimate and never-ending, with optimistic lyrics about finding hope despite the vast uncertainty of life. Saffre delivers moving vocals that will draw you in and keep you listening, brightening your day immediately. “Asc. Scorpio” by Oracle Sisters This song is dreamy and laidback, providing an airy sound that works perfectly to listen to on a walk across campus to your next class. Listening to this song will surely give you a mood boost and match the cheerful vibe of a sunny day with its kooky, yet exuberant, feel. Whenever I see the sun coming out and it’s warm enough to forgo a heavier coat, this is the first song I turn to to get in the right mood. “Bitter With The Sweet” by Carole King After months of extreme cold and seemingly endless piles of snow everywhere you looked, as the weather starts cooperating with us, Carole King reminds us of the importance of staying grateful for everything we have — both the good and the bad. Her calming vocals urge us to recognize the pure beauty that exists in the spring season after the difficulty of winter. The subtle trumpet and and steady bass create a rhythm that will keep you wanting to get out of your apartment and embrace the world around you as soon as you listen. This song feels like a comforting weekend day spent with your best friends, bringing your mood up instantly. “Open Season” by High Highs For all the “Pitch Perfect” lovers out there, this melodic track was featured in the movie after the Bellas lost the regional competition, but it represents anything but a sad feeling for me. The consistent guitar strum and calming instrumentals are relaxing in all of the right ways. The airy vocals lift you up from the very first lyric and keep you floating throughout. When I listen to this song, it reminds me of all of the good times ahead and the beauty of life, making it fit perfectly with the mood of spring. “Love Really Hurts Without You” by Billy Ocean This track is upbeat from the get-go and has that classic 1970s sound that I adore. When the sun starts coming out — and staying out — this song is the perfect one to listen to really soak in that warm, spring vibe. Billy Ocean’s powerful vocals paired with the mix of lively instrumentals creates a sound that is wonderfully exciting. If you need a song to fill you with a delightful feeling that matches the weather exactly, this vintage song is the way to go. “Hang On To Your Love” by Sade Sade gives a mystifying performance with this track, serving us an amazing song that mixes a funk beat with Sade’s signature, smooth vocals. The jazz-influenced bass provides a solid foundation on which Sade builds on, creating a magical soul-pop song. The piano contrasts beautifully with the heavy bass throughout, giving a rhythmic feel to match a day with a warm breeze. Listening to this entrancing track will give you a boost to get through the rest of your classes for the day.

One of the strongest signs that a new season has officially begun is the music I choose to listen to, and all of these songs have found a permanent place in my spring, warm weather playlist.

Hopefully these recommendations will help you enter this new season with a smile on your face and keep your mood up along with the rising temperatures.