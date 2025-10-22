6 It-Girl Shoes to Wear This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming into the colder months, it can be hard to style an outfit around the multiple layers of insulated clothing needed to brave the cold. If you take a look down, there are girls all over campus throwing their own fashion on their feet.

The best part about these shoes is that new ones are coming into style every fall and this autumn season might take the cake.

kitten heels Nothing has taken social media by storm quite like kitten heels in recent months. If you’re as Carrie Bradshaw obsessed as I am, a good heel can go with any outfit. A simple black top and jeans can be elevated with a red or brown kitten heel. The dark fall colors go great with leather and denim jackets too. lace sneakers I cannot go a day without seeing these white lace sneakers on my TikTok “For You” page. All of the girls are rocking these tennis shoes this fall and it’s not too late to order some. White sneakers might be a campus staple, but the lace design is sure to turn heads on your way to class. Banana boots Pumpkin patch photoshoots wouldn’t be complete without a good pair of banana boots. Yes, they’re actually called banana boots. Everyone needs a good pair of boots, whether they’re for tackling a rainy day or to complete the perfect fall photoshoot outfit. Mid calf boots stand out underneath a good skirt or pair of jorts. Paired with a light yellow jacket, the sandwich method perfectly ties the look together, making these boots a standout piece. ugg sneakers Nothing has brought me more joy than the comeback of ugg boots from the 2000’s. If you’re looking for a new style, ugg sneakers are now making more appearances. Styled with some knitted boot socks, these sneakers are the perfect child of ugg boots and a sneaker. If you’re going to be easily influenced by anything, let it be Ugg Lowmels. The best part? You don’t have to tie them, making these sneakers the perfect slip-on option when you’re pulling the rest of your outfit together. suede clogs A good pair of potato shoes on your feet will have people wondering where they can get a pair next. Luckily, you can find them anywhere from Birkenstock to Free People to Kohl’s. These clogs could be dressed up with a pair of ripped jeans or thrown on before a 9 a.m. class with a sweat set. These minimalist clogs are perfect for busy college days when you’re running from class to lunch with friends. Another pair of slip-on shoes, they’re just as practical as they are chic. ugg tasmans There’s a reason why there are two types of Uggs on this list. I can tell you I’m wearing one of my two pairs of Ugg Tasmans right now and they never leave my feet whether I’m heading to class or a walk around town. The Tasmans surged in popularity about two years ago and are a staple for most college students. Perfect for a crisp fall day, these Uggs are lined with sheepskin that keeps your feet warm while also looking like a trendsetter.

Let your shoes do the talking this fall. From classic staples to new seasonal favorites, these six styles can pull any outfit together. After all, the best fall looks always start from the ground up.