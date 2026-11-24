This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of semester when midterms hit, and stress levels rise. Cooking every meal isn’t realistic, and the dining hall options can get repetitive and old.

Sometimes you want to switch it up but still need something quick, easy and maybe a little healthy. Here are four places to try in State College that will make your life a little easier for you.

Roots Natural Kitchen

Roots is my personal favorite; I go here once a week. It’s in a great downtown location, straight down from the HUB and right next to a White Loop stop. Roots is similar to Chipotle in its ordering style. You can choose a bowl from their menu or customize one however you like. Their app also offers mobile ordering, making it even easier to pick up your food if you’re in a hurry. Some popular bowl choices are the El Jefe, Pesto Caesar and the Balboa. You can choose a base of grains, greens or both, and then you pick your toppings and proteins. They have a wide variety of selections. Roots is a great option for a quick, fresh and filling dinner. If calories are a concern, some bowls can be higher in calories, but you can definitely lower that with modifications. The portion size is pretty big as well; I usually get two meals out of a bowl.

Hibachi Express and Mr. Wish

My friends and I discovered Hibachi Express in our first year, and it quickly became one of our favorites. Like Roots, it’s also a quick walk from the HUB, and it’s across the street from a Blue Loop stop. This is a two-in-one spot: one side has boba, and the other has hibachi and sushi. The food is always reliable and is prepared quickly. They also offer mobile ordering on their website. A staple here is their hibachi platter. It comes with rice or noodles, vegetables and your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or mixed vegetables. The portions are generous, and the platter is around $13. They also have a wide variety of sushi and sashimi options. Each roll is around $5, depending on what you get. The fish has always been good quality for the price. There’s also an Asian grocery store in the back. If you’ve had trouble finding Asian cuisine, the store has plenty of options.

Snap Custom Pizza

There aren’t many Italian restaurants here. If you need your Italian fix, Snap is a good option. It’s about a 10-minute walk from the library and near a Blue Loop — convenient and very walkable. You can choose one of their signature pizzas or create your own. They have so many delicious options. Their Kennet Square pizza is a great choice, featuring herb butter, shredded mozzarella, crumbled goat cheese, local mushrooms, baby arugula and truffle oil. The pizzas are around $12, and they’re made in no time. Snap is open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends; it’s a good option for later in the evening.

Vibe Coffee Co.