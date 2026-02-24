Show Up And Show Out For Women

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s sports deserve as much love as men’s sports, and that love starts with you.

Somewhere, right now, an athlete is waking up before sunrise to train. She’s taping her wrists, lacing her shoes, adjusting her helmet and stepping onto the ice, field, court or track with the same drive, discipline and hunger that defines competition at its highest level.

She’s not asking for favors. She’s not asking for shortcuts. She’s asking for the same thing every athlete hopes for: a crowd, a community and a chance to be respected.

Women’s sports have never lacked talent, intensity or heart. What they’ve historically lacked is consistent attention; that gap isn’t about ability, it’s about visibility. And visibility starts with people showing up.

When you attend a women’s sporting event, you’re not just buying a ticket. You’re investing in athletes who have often had to work twice as hard for half the recognition.

You’re helping create an atmosphere where young girls in the stands can see what is possible for them and supporting teams and leagues that continue to grow in skill, competitiveness and cultural impact every single year.

The reality is that women’s sports deliver everything fans claim to love about men’s sports. The competition is fierce, the skill level is extraordinary, the rivalries are real and the moments are unforgettable.

There are buzzer-beaters, overtime thrillers, underdog victories, championship runs and generational talents rewriting the history books. The difference is that these moments too often happen without the crowds they deserve.

Showing up matters more than people realize. Attendance affects funding, funding affects resources, resources affect training, facilities, travel, broadcasting and overall growth. The simple act of sitting in the stands or watching from the sidelines helps sustain programs and expands opportunities for all future athletes.

There is also something uniquely powerful about the atmosphere at many women’s sporting events. They are often deeply community-driven experiences where fans are close to the action. Players frequently interact with supporters in ways that feel personal and meaningful, which helps create an environment that is welcoming, electric and truly authentic. It reminds people why they fell in love with sports in the first place.

Supporting women’s sports is not about choosing one over the other. It’s not about diminishing men’s athletics or comparing achievements because sports are not a limited resource. There is room for everyone, so expanding support simply means expanding appreciation for excellence wherever it exists.

For longtime sports fans, attending women’s events can bring a refreshing perspective. The pace, strategy and style of play often highlight different strengths and approaches that deepen the audience’s understanding and enjoyment of the game itself. For new fans, women’s sports can be an incredible entry point into athletic culture because of the accessibility and connection many teams foster with their communities.

Young athletes especially benefit from seeing women compete at elite levels. Representation is powerful. When girls grow up watching professional and collegiate women’s teams play in packed arenas and stadiums, it normalizes having ambition. It validates dedication, while also reinforcing that their dreams are worthy of investment and celebration.

But this conversation is not just about girls; it is about everyone who loves sports. It’s about expanding traditions, discovering new teams to root for and experiencing the full spectrum of athletic excellence. Sports have always been about storytelling women’s sports offer those same stories, told with just as much intensity and emotion.

Progress is happening as we can see from viewership rising, social media engagement growing and athletes gaining larger platforms and stronger voices. Records for attendance and merchandise sales continue to be broken with each PWHL and NWSL game.

These changes prove that interest does exist and that the momentum is real and tangible. The next step is consistency, and that consistency comes from fans making the choice to show up again and again.

Attending a women’s sporting event can start as something simple. Go to a game with friends, bring your family, introduce someone who has never watched before, share highlights or repost the gameday graphics on Instagram.

Follow teams, wear the jersey, talk about the players whether it’s good or bad, celebrate the wins, get angered with the losses and ultimately become part of the community that surrounds these teams.

Every sold-out section, every roaring crowd, every standing ovation sends a message that tells athletes that their dedication is valued. On top of that, it tells young players that their goals are attainable and that athletic excellence deserves recognition regardless of identity.

Great athletes deserve great crowds. Women’s sports deserve packed stands, loud cheers and unwavering support. The future of sports is stronger when it is shared.

Show up. Stay loud. Be part of the story.