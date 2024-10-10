She’s Working Late ‘Cause She’s a Singer: Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour began on Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio with a sold-out show.

Carpenter’s critically acclaimed album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 since it was released on Aug. 23.

Starting as a Disney star, Carpenter is known for her character Maya in the sitcom “Girl Meets World.” Carpenter has been in the public eye for years, eventually moving more into music.

After the release of her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” in 2014, her music career took off. She is also known for her critically acclaimed album “emails i can’t send” in 2022, and singles like “Feather” and “Nonsense” which became mainstream hits.

The opening night of Carpenter’s tour setlist included fan favorites off “Short n’ Sweet” including “Slim Pickins” and “Coincidence,” along with tracks from “emails i can’t send” such as “because i liked a boy” and “Tornado Warnings.”

A special highlight during her concerts is an interactive moment with fans, where Carpenter spins a bottle and does a surprise cover song. She has performed songs like “Mamma Mia” by ABBA and “Kiss Me” by Sixspence None The Richer.

Carpenter is one of the most prominent pop stars of this generation. The “Short n’ Sweet” tour will be performed in 29 different cities around North America, including iconic locations such as Madison Square Garden in New York City and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The tour will end on March 26, 2025, in Milan, Italy.

Artists opening for Carpenter on this tour include rising stars Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna.

The Columbus show marked a huge breakthrough for Carpenter following a sold-out arena venue in contrast to her smaller sold-out venues in 2016.

Carpenter also opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Latin America, Asia and Australia in 2023, marking a successful time for her and solidifying her place as a rising star.

Swift and Carpenter have grown close over the years. Carpenter even did a cover of Swifts “Picture to Burn” back in 2009 and said she looks up to Swift. In an interview, Carpenter mentions Swift is one of her best friends.

Many are aware of Carpenter’s relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, known for his starring role in “Saltburn.” The two have been linked since late 2023 and made their relationship official in February 2024.

The couple’s relationship has continued to progress. Keoghan even starred in Carpenter’s music video for “Please Please Please” in June 2024 and was seen in the crowd supporting her at Coachella this past spring.

Carpenter’s music video featuring her boyfriend Keoghan.

Carpenter’s “Nonsense” outro referred to Keoghan’s “Saltburn” film at Coachella during her performance on April 19: “Man his knees so weak he had to spread mine, he’s drinkin’ my bath water like it’s red wine, Coachella, see you back here when I headline.”

Fans noted that Carpenter designed her shows so that when she performs “Nonsense,” she doesn’t need to do an outro. Instead, her mic cuts off at the end of the song, and she is lowered from the stage where the screen above reads, “we apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.”

Fans lucky enough to have gotten tickets have been loving the “Short n’ Sweet” concerts, which feature a 21-song setlist full of her greatest hits.

The “Short n’ Sweet” tour promises to be a captivating experience for fans as Carpenter is known for being a phenomenal performer.