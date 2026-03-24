Shamrocks To Shot Glasses: How St. Patrick’s Day Lost Its Meaning On Our Feeds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year on March 17, your camera roll and Instagram feed start to look exactly the same. Everyone’s in green holding some kind of themed drink, and the captions all blur together. It almost feels like there’s a script for how the day is supposed to go. At some point, St. Patrick’s Day stopped feeling like a meaningful celebration and started feeling like a day everyone just knows how to “do.”

Originally, the holiday was meant to honor Saint Patrick to celebrate Irish culture and history in Ireland. It was rooted in community, tradition and cultural pride. That version of the holiday still exists, but for a lot of college students, it feels pretty far removed from what the day looks like now.

On a college campus, St. Patrick’s Day is basically a built-in social event. Plans start forming days in advance, group chats come alive and there’s this unspoken expectation that you’re going out. You figure out what you’re wearing, who you’re going with and where you’re ending up before you ever think about why the holiday exists in the first place.

The outfit is a whole thing on its own. Wearing green has gone from being symbolic to being essential. It’s less about tradition and more about fitting the aesthetic. There’s this subtle pressure to show up looking like you understood the assignment and the photos end up mattering almost as much as the actual experience.

Social media only amplifies all of this. You see everyone else’s plans, outfits and posts, setting the tone. The focus stays on what’s fun and shareable, while the meaning behind the holiday fades into the background. It’s not that people are intentionally ignoring it, it just isn’t what gets attention.

At the same time, the drinking culture around the holiday has kind of taken over. For a lot of people, it’s one of the biggest going-out days of the year. Bars open early, there are themed drinks are everywhere and the energy starts early in the day. It turns St. Patrick’s Day into something that revolves almost entirely around partying.

None of this means the day can’t still be fun. Getting ready with your friends, taking pictures and going out are some of the best parts of college life. But when that’s all the day becomes, it starts to feel a little surface-level, like it could be swapped with any other themed night and nothing would really change.

There’s something a little strange about celebrating a culture without really acknowledging it. Even doing something small, like understanding what the holiday represents, can make it feel more genuine.

You don’t have to completely change how you celebrate. You can still wear green, go out and enjoy the day, while also recognizing that St. Patrick’s Day is more than just a theme. It doesn’t have to be one or the other. It just shouldn’t feel completely empty either.