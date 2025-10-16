7 Folk Songs to Add to Your Fall Rotation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves we step on our walks to class get crisper and we start living in sweatpants, we know fall has finally made its return. One of the most important parts of fall is having the right music to soundtrack all of your greatest adventures, from picking out pumpkin-scented candles to debuting a new sweater.

Year after year, as I strive to perfect my fall playlist, nearly every suggestion seems to lead me down the same dead end of the same three Norah Jones songs. To keep the homey vibe that Jones’ music exudes while still adding some new tunes, here are my picks for seven folk songs you should give a listen to as we move further into the season.

“Baby I’m yours” – Cass Elliot This song is ideal for an early morning walk to class; its vibe fits right in with a chilly breeze and the soft autumn sunrise. Whole-hearted and authentic, this 1972 track is just right for all the hopeless romantics in State College, whose dream date is apple picking or baking with a significant other. “Frances” – Role Model A simple love song, “Frances” highlights all the small things the singer loved about his partner as he reminisces on the past. The smooth guitar blends wonderfully with Role Model’s vocals, entrancing any listener. Sure to put anyone in the fall mood, this gentle song is amazing to listen to on a walk around the Arboretum or while you study under an orange and yellow-leaved tree. It perfectly encapsulates the sensual and calm vibe of fall. “I will” – The Beatles While The Beatles were a global phenomenon, “I Will” is a lesser-known track with Gen Z. Accompanied by soft instrumentals, Paul McCartney’s classic vocals cultivate a wonderfully comforting feeling. Listening to “I Will” feels like receiving a warm hug from the person you miss the most. Quirkily Beatle-esque, this ’60s track is sure to charm you upon the first listen. “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” – The 1975 A beautifully melancholic song, “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” is a duet between The 1975 and Phoebe Bridgers. Mixed with their vocals are acoustic guitar and distant horns, leaving an addictingly bittersweet ache. Whether staring up at the moon on a late-night stroll or sitting and simply enjoying autumn’s ever-changing beauty, this could be the song to tug at your heartstrings in just the right way. “At Seventeen” – Janis Ian For all the eccentric girls out there, “At Seventeen” will ring true in your heart. Fall’s vibe is perfectly replicated in this song as Ian’s stunning vocals pair with gentle guitar strums to create a folksy dream. If you’re looking for a quiet song to play in the background while you study, “At Seventeen” might be the winning contender. “You Love Me” – Kimya Dawson Kimya Dawson’s “You Love Me” is a whimsical track sure to bring a bit of joy into any listener’s life. The song earned itself a spot in my playlists after it made its rounds on TikTok last year, and it’s become a regular favorite of mine. The quirky instrumentals pair well with Dawson’s unique voice, creating a track unlike any other. “You Love Me” is a quintessential pick for anyone looking for a song with a little something extra. “Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard” – Paul Simon Joyously upbeat, this track by Paul Simon elates the heart in such a wondrous way. Listening to “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard” is a delightful experience, filling any listener with a strong urge to get up and dance. This song will make you feel right at home, bringing you back to childhood memories of jumping in leaf piles and bundling up tight to play outside. If the cold weather’s ever getting you down, this song is the right way to put a smile back on your face.

I always find myself in a cozy fall mood after listening to these folksy songs; they’re soft and smooth, offering everything you could want out of a fall-inspired playlist. To add some novelty to this fall season, slip on your headphones and give these songs a listen on the way to class.