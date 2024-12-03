Scents of the Season: Yankee Candle’s 2024 Holiday Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Have your home smelling just like a winter wonderland this year with Yankee Candle’s new “Passport to the Holidays” seasonal collection.

Yankee Candle has long been renowned for its beloved holiday candles that fill homes with classic winter scents such as evergreen, gingerbread and peppermint. However, this year the company decided to put a spin on their traditional fragrances and instead create a collection inspired by holiday traditions from around the world.

The “Passport to the Holidays” line features six new scents, all based on the sweet aromas associated with iconic, global destinations.

big apple christmas Big Apple Christmas is a candle inspired by the wonder of New York City at Christmastime. This is a prominently fruity scent including notes of fresh apples, festive spices and melted sugarcane. Smelling this candle will truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the vibrant streets of New York at Christmas, bustling with the iconic scents of all the holiday vendors. north pole hideaway You will be transported straight to Santa’s workshop with the North Pole Hideaway scent. This candle is fresh and clean with cool hints of icy air, arctic mint and snow powder. The added touches of frosted greens and white musk create a perfect combination to replicate the feeling of being swept up in whirl of sparkling snowflakes as you venture through the beloved (yet chilly) North Pole. london christmas tea The famous Christmas in London experience would obviously be incomplete without tea time. Let this London Christmas Tea candle help you experience the charm of British afternoon tea during the holiday season. This warm scent includes both sweet and spicy aromas of ginger, black tea and cinnamon woods. parisian holiday brunch The Parisian Holiday Brunch candle will make you feel like you’ve just stepped into a dreamy bakery in the heart of Paris, France. The fruity fragrance has notes of raspberry preserves and fig, as well as brown sugar and buttery croissants. This candle will have you licking your lips and feeling in need of a delicious holiday treat. ’tis the sea-sun in sydney Escape the snowy cold and head to the tropical destination of Sydney, Australia with the ‘Tis the Sea-Sun in Sydney candle. This floral scent includes notes of tropical nectars, orange blossoms, sunscreen and sandy woods to make you feel just like you’ve escaped to a sunny, glowing beach. munich christmas market Take a final stop in the lively atmosphere of the Christmas markets in Germany with the Munich Christmas Market candle. Experience the magic for yourself as the scent of crisp cookies with notes of orange, star anise and dark chocolate fill your nose. Containing a sweet yet spicy aroma, this candle will no doubt leave you feeling like you’re at a festive holiday shop.

The Yankee Candle “Passport to the Holidays” collection allows people to experience the beauty of holiday traditions from around the world—all from the comfort of their own home. This unique, limited-edition line is sure to be a hit this winter, so be sure to get your hands on these candles soon.