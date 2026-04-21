Running On Empty: Finding Motivation When The Semester Won’t End

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the weather getting warmer and summer within reach, my motivation is quickly diminishing. The temptation to skip classes to go outside and the procrastination of any and all work are only getting worse by the day. Here’s how I’m finding motivation during this strenuous time.

Incentivize Yourself

Skipping class is such a bad habit to get into, and once you do it, it’s hard to break out of it. Especially with having a couple of 70-degree days, it’s hard not to call it a day early to sit on the HUB lawn soaking up the sun. I mean, who would want to sit in a lecture hall when the weather is perfect? One way that I find makes going to class a little more bearable is incentivizing myself with a fun drink. I am a sucker for a coffee or refresher, and it will always make my day a little more exciting and fun. Whether I get coffee on the way to class or afterwards, I find it a little easier to get out the door knowing I’m going to get a drink. Of course, if you were to do this every day, the cost would add up. This is an occasional thing I do on the days I really struggle to find the motivation to get myself to class.

Reward Yourself

One thing my friends and I have started doing since the weather has become more bearable is taking nightly walks after dinner. Before our walk every night, I ensure I have all work due that day completed and submitted. I won’t let myself join in on the walk otherwise. And being someone with extreme FOMO who is inseparable from my friends, I refuse to miss the walks. These walks are a way I can get myself to get all my work done early in the day, so I can spend time having fun with my friends. Also, it’s a perfect way to get steps in and enjoy the nicer weather.

Have Friends Hold You Accountable