Running On Empty: Finding Motivation When The Semester Won’t End

With the weather getting warmer and summer within reach, my motivation is quickly diminishing. The temptation to skip classes to go outside and the procrastination of any and all work are only getting worse by the day. Here’s how I’m finding motivation during this strenuous time.
- Incentivize Yourself
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Skipping class is such a bad habit to get into, and once you do it, it’s hard to break out of it. Especially with having a couple of 70-degree days, it’s hard not to call it a day early to sit on the HUB lawn soaking up the sun. I mean, who would want to sit in a lecture hall when the weather is perfect?
One way that I find makes going to class a little more bearable is incentivizing myself with a fun drink. I am a sucker for a coffee or refresher, and it will always make my day a little more exciting and fun. Whether I get coffee on the way to class or afterwards, I find it a little easier to get out the door knowing I’m going to get a drink.
Of course, if you were to do this every day, the cost would add up. This is an occasional thing I do on the days I really struggle to find the motivation to get myself to class.
- Reward Yourself
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One thing my friends and I have started doing since the weather has become more bearable is taking nightly walks after dinner. Before our walk every night, I ensure I have all work due that day completed and submitted. I won’t let myself join in on the walk otherwise.
And being someone with extreme FOMO who is inseparable from my friends, I refuse to miss the walks. These walks are a way I can get myself to get all my work done early in the day, so I can spend time having fun with my friends. Also, it’s a perfect way to get steps in and enjoy the nicer weather.
- Have Friends Hold You Accountable
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My friends and I are all currently struggling with the lack of motivation that springtime brings. We are often talking about this struggle and trying to find ways around it. Since we are all in the same boat, it helps to hold each other accountable.
My roommate and I are brutally honest with one another and have each other’s schedules memorized. When I’m debating skipping class or not studying when I have made it clear I have to, she’ll hold me accountable and vice versa.
I am also beyond lucky to be best friends with my roommate and practically inseparable from one another. With this being said, we sometimes distract each other and take away from studying or work unintentionally. For this reason, my roommate and I have delegated times during the day for us to “lock in” so we don’t distract each other.
It’s always more fun to study together and ensure we are getting our work done without feeling left out if the other is doing something fun.
At the end of the day, regardless of what little tips and incentives you have to get you to stay on top of your education, the most motivating idea is that we are all spending an incredible amount of money to be here, and we are all so lucky to be doing so.
Here’s what I’m doing to motivate myself to finish the semester strong. I hope these tips also help you prioritize school, since at the end of the day, that is why we are here. We got this!